15 Underrated Italian Comfort Foods You Should Try At Least Once

When I first arrived in Florence four years ago, I was a culinary student with big ambitions. But what I quickly realized was that the most transformative lessons didn't come from the classroom — they came from the restaurant kitchens I worked in across the region. After four years of working throughout kitchens in Tuscany and beyond, I've discovered that comfort food isn't just a simple category in Italian cuisine; it's everything. It encompasses everything from Milanese costoletta, gently fried in clarified butter, to a paper-thin focaccia studded with melted stracchino cheese and baked until golden brown and bubbly.

Comfort food in Italy isn't just a category, it's method of cooking and a way of preserving ancient recipes and traditional cooking techniques. These 15 dishes are a handful of delicious recipes that define Italy's vast realm of comfort food and are definitely ones that you need to try at least once.