5 Tips For Choosing The Best Restaurants In Italy

From breathtaking paintings to the art of opera, Italy has produced some of the world's most beloved cultural exports, but one of the Mediterranean nation's most popular and influential contributions to human history has to be Italian food. Other countries, like the United States, try to capture the magic of Italian cooking with altered versions of dishes like pizza and pasta, but unless someone has Italian friends or family members, the only way most of us can experience authentic Italian cuisine is to take a trip. The good news is that Italy is absolutely packed with different restaurants. The bad news is that this can make it difficult for tourists to figure out the best place to eat. Fortunately, it only takes a bit of observation and know-how to sort the wheat from the chaff when looking for an amazing Italian eatery.

Basically, the most important thing to keep in mind when choosing where to eat in Italy is to avoid your fellow tourists. Whether you're the type of traveler who likes to plan trips months in advance or would rather fly by the seat of your pants, these tips will help you make the most of your gustatory journey.