5 Tips For Choosing The Best Restaurants In Italy
From breathtaking paintings to the art of opera, Italy has produced some of the world's most beloved cultural exports, but one of the Mediterranean nation's most popular and influential contributions to human history has to be Italian food. Other countries, like the United States, try to capture the magic of Italian cooking with altered versions of dishes like pizza and pasta, but unless someone has Italian friends or family members, the only way most of us can experience authentic Italian cuisine is to take a trip. The good news is that Italy is absolutely packed with different restaurants. The bad news is that this can make it difficult for tourists to figure out the best place to eat. Fortunately, it only takes a bit of observation and know-how to sort the wheat from the chaff when looking for an amazing Italian eatery.
Basically, the most important thing to keep in mind when choosing where to eat in Italy is to avoid your fellow tourists. Whether you're the type of traveler who likes to plan trips months in advance or would rather fly by the seat of your pants, these tips will help you make the most of your gustatory journey.
Be discerning when reading reviews
Websites like Yelp, Google, and TripAdvisor are undoubtedly helpful when trying to craft an itinerary abroad, but you should be discerning when deciding how much value to put in the users' reviews. The main demographic that frequents sites like TripAdvisor are other tourists who may or may not actually have the inside scoop on the best restaurants and eateries. An American tourist who has never had authentic Italian cuisine might write a positive review for a restaurant only because they had an overall pleasant experience — not because the food was especially good. This isn't to say that non-Italians can't have valid opinions on the country's food. If someone you know to have good taste gives you a recommendation for your time abroad, there's no harm in taking it.
Just because a lot of online advice should be viewed with a bit of apprehension doesn't mean there isn't valuable information available via denizens of the internet. Sites that allow folks to upload pictures and reviews of different restaurants' dishes can be handy when trying to decide on a specific meal. Unless someone took the time to doctor a photo of their Bolognese, food that looks as good as it sounds is usually a good sign. Likewise, if the comment section is full of Italian-speakers, the dish is probably endorsed by locals.
Investigate the menu
A restaurant's menu can tell you a lot about its quality, and we're not just talking about graphic design (although that is a factor). Menus with lots of pictures or items written in English or other languages can be a red flag and a sign the restaurant doesn't necessarily care about providing an authentic Italian experience. Additionally, beware of menus that offer a lot of generic "Italian food" like spaghetti and meatballs, lasagna, or other dishes that actually aren't Italian at all.
While on your culinary tour of Italy, keep an eye out for restaurants with menus that offer dishes that make sense for your specific location and season. For instance, if you're in an inland Italian city like Milan or Bologna, a menu with "fresh" fish should be viewed with more scrutiny than if you were somewhere by the water like Venice or Naples. Real Italian food also incorporates a lot of seasonal vegetables, so for the freshest meals keep an eye out for eggplant in the summer, pumpkin in the fall, and spinach during wintertime.
Follow the locals
If it wasn't so creepy, literally following a local around Italy might actually be the best way to find a truly life-changing meal. We cannot recommend stalking, so instead just keep an out for the restaurants real Italians flock to. If you find yourself in an eatery where you cannot understand anyone or read what's for sale, chances are you're in for a delicious meal. It also pays to learn how to speak a bit of Italian, not only to immerse yourself in the culture, but also so you can ask residents about their favorite places to eat. Or, if talking in-person is too old-fashioned for you, scroll through social media to find Italian creators who focus on the nation's traditional cuisine and take note of interesting spots.
Once you've been seated, ordering like a true Italian can also open the door to a dining experience unlike anything you'd normally find in your home country. Whereas American restaurants typically have fixed meals that come with predetermined mains and sides, a proper Italian eatery should allow you to order whatever you want à la carte. For more info on how to order like a local, check out our guide to Italian restaurant courses.
Avoid places catering to tourists
Sticking to restaurants that mainly serve local Italians doesn't mean you should completely avoid any spot with out-of-towners. After all, good food is capable of attracting people from all walks of life. However, if you spy a restaurant that seems to be specifically catering to tourists, you should keep moving. These types of places won't just overcharge you — they'll probably also serve subpar, Americanized versions of Italian food, which is a waste of your time abroad. It may be a bit disappointing, but also steer clear of Italian eateries that serve whole pizzas before dinner — in Italy, pizza is an evening meal, but it's definitely worth the wait for a delicious, authentic Italian pie.
There are a few signs that point to a tourist trap restaurant. Along with English menus full of pictures, watch out for places that are open for long periods of time, like noon to 10 p.m. Real Italian restaurants are usually open for a few hours in the afternoon and a few hours in the evening because that's when locals prefer to eat. You should also be wary of any business with someone stationed outside trying to lure you in. They might seem nice, but their only goal is to get tourists to spend money.
Trust your gut
Regardless of where you travel, you should always follow your instincts and use your better judgement when deciding where to eat. Places that are deserted in the middle of the day are probably best avoided, as should any locale that seems unhygienic, no matter how many positive reviews it has. You'll also want to consider your location. For example, a restaurant right next to the Roman Colosseum is basically guaranteed to be a tourist trap. On the other hand, a cozy cafe on a residential street corner is likely more frequented by locals, and therefore more affordable and authentic.
Another area where you can trust your gut is with money. If on your travels you find a spot that looks promising, but the prices seem a little too high, you're probably right and should keep looking. For reference, breakfast in Italy shouldn't be more than 5 euros, and a light lunch shouldn't be more than 20. Though keep in mind that Italian dinners can be quite expensive, depending on where you eat. If you are intrigued by a restaurant that seems to only be endorsed by tourists, there's no shame in checking it out. Just be sure to balance out your experience with a traditional Italian aperitivo.