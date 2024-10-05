What Makes Pastina Different From Risotto?

When we think of comfort foods, we think of tucking into cozy, hearty, stick-to-your-rib meals — and what would such fare be without two of its starring ingredients: pasta and rice? While two of these ingredients, risotto and pastina, both fall under the same broad umbrella of creamy, comforting dishes and can easily be confused, they are two distinctly different things.

The similarities are certainly there — both cook into soft, chewy dishes, both fare from Italian cuisine, and both are staples often found in the grain aisle at the grocery store, ideal for whipping up wholesome, warming dinners at home. But if you've ever confused risotto and pastina, wondering how, if at all, the similarly shaped, pearly, petite grain-like ingredients differ, the answer in the broadest terms is simple: one is a pasta, one is a grain.

Pastina is the catch-all term referring to a category of minuscule shapes of pasta noodles, usually under 2 millimeters in size, and made, as traditional pasta is, from wheat flour. On the other hand, risotto is a dish made from a specific type of rice, typically arborio, toasted and slowly cooked. This preparation method yields a particularly nutty flavor and a chewy almost gelatinous texture, unlike a basic stovetop steamed pot of white or brown rice, which has a more airy, separated texture. Beyond what pastina and rice are comprised of, there are other noteworthy differences relating to taste and flavor, texture, and their common uses in the kitchen, too.