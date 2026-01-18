The Genius Hack That Stops Cooking Spray From Greasing Up Your Entire Kitchen

Anyone who has ever watched a reality baking competition has witnessed one of those dreaded moments when cupcakes or muffins refuse to budge from a pan and a carefully crafted bake turns into a crumbling mess. That's why top chefs and bakers always recommend spraying your tins (Ina Garten even recommends spraying the tops of muffin tins). While all of this spraying makes baked goods effortlessly release, what about cleaning up all of that extra grease that's released into your workspace?

One unexpected solution may already be in your kitchen: the dishwasher. Instead of spraying your pan or cake tin over your food prep area, simply open your dishwasher and spray toward the inside of the unit, trapping the surplus lubricant in the appliance. By containing the extra spray, you keep it off your kitchen's surfaces, and it will be easily washed away the next time you run the unit.