The Unexpected Cooking Liquid That Effortlessly Cleans Sticky Kitchen Cabinets

What's worse than reaching into your kitchen cabinet and feeling your fingertips graze a greasy surface? It's like it builds up without you realizing until the whole inside of your cabinet is sticky to the touch. We have a pretty surprising fix that can get rid of it as quickly as it appears, using an ingredient you almost definitely have around your home: cooking oil. Cooking oil is perfect for loosening old grime because it cuts through oil-based buildup without scrubbing the finish off of the cabinets, which other types of cleaners risk doing. That's right, one of the best uses for cooking fats is actually cleaning — especially when you're dealing with a level of stickiness that water or regular sprays alone just cannot budge. Try drizzling a small amount onto a cloth and rubbing it over the grease, and you'll feel that the gummy texture shifts almost instantly.

The logic behind it is simple: Sticky residue on your cabinets is basically oxidized grease that's been sitting there for weeks — or even months. A layer of fresh oil will attach to the structure of older oil and work to rehydrate all the grime, loosening it until it can be wiped away. It's a great method because it works on almost all cabinet finishes and, once the surface feels clean again, all you need is a good soapy rinse to get rid of the oil so the cabinets don't go rancid (or turn into a slip and slide). It's fast, useful, and oddly satisfying.