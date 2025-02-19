Save Money By Making Your Own DIY Cooking Spray At Home

Cooking sprays can be a quick and easy solution for greasing pans or adding a light mist of oil to your favorite dishes, but when you break it down, they are actually more expensive by volume compared to traditional bottles of oil, given the small amount you get. So while they may look cheap on the shelf, most store-bought sprays don't last long, and when you consider how much you're paying for just a few ounces of oil, the cost can add up. Luckily, it's surprisingly easy to make DIY cooking spray to save yourself money in the long run.

By mixing your preferred oil, liquid lecithin, and water, you can create your own high-quality cooking spray that works just as well as store-bought varieties. Although adding water might sound strange, it's essential for thinning the oil so that it dispenses in a fine mist rather than a heavy stream. Lecithin is a natural emulsifier that binds the water and oil together and prevents the two from separating. Without it, your spray would quickly break down into layers, making it harder to disperse a uniform mist.

To get that smooth, even spray, you'll need a bottle with a pump or air-pressure system like the affordable Misto sprayer, which achieves the same kind of mist you'd get from store-bought aerosol sprays. Of course, there are other, less complicated ways to make DIY cooking sprays. If you're not concerned about achieving a fine mist, you can simply transfer your favorite oil to a standard spray bottle for a less exact dupe.