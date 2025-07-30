Every TGI Fridays Appetizer, Taste Tested And Ranked

As someone who appreciates potatoes in pretty much any form, be it fries, hashbrowns, or even just cubed up with some corned beef, tater tots have proved superior each and every time. That was unfortunately until I tried the ones that joined the TGIF menu in May 2025. The Loaded Tots rolled out as part of the chain's menu overhaul that also includes a Big Queso Energy Burger, more flavors for mozzarella sticks, and drinks like the Strawberry Henny and The Late Checkout, likely in an effort to bounce back from the bankruptcy that accompanied the sudden closure of countless TGIF stores toward the end of 2024.

While the saucy mozzarella sticks and boozy beverages will certainly be repeat orders for us in the future, we can't say the same for the Loaded Tots. TGIF advertises these as "not your average tots," and that's accurate in more ways than one. For starters, rather than coming in the usual small, cylindrical shapes, they're sized and shaped like large meatballs. This distinction is actually a plus, considering it makes them all the more shareable as an appetizer. They're also beautifully presented, as the entire dish is drizzled with the restaurant's new TGI sauce, bacon, and green onions.

The tots' unique form, plating, and dressing all very much work in its favor, which is exactly why it's a shame that the potato itself throws everything out the window. Each bite felt more akin to biting into dough than potato. And that's not quite the carb customers are hoping for when buying tater tots, making this appetizer okay to pass up.