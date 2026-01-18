10 Restaurants Frank Sinatra Used To Frequent

Frank Sinatra died in 1998, but his legend endures well into the 21st century. The king of crooners was known for more than his smooth, expressive voice. In many ways, Sinatra embodied the sophisticated nightlife culture of the 1950s and '60s, frequenting all the hotspots with his famous friends, who ranged from movie stars and Kennedys to mob kingpins, big-time bookies, and, of course, his squad: the Rat Pack. He had a bottomless appetite for life, and for the food and drink that are among the things that make life worth living.

Sinatra may have had a string of wives and girlfriends, but once the Chairman of the Board found a restaurant he loved, he was devoted. The spots didn't have to be fancy, either. He was an Italian-American kid from the streets of Hoboken, and he appreciated a relaxed neighborhood joint as much as a lavish spread at a Las Vegas steakhouse. If the food and the company were good and he could eat unbothered, that worked for Frank. He'd be back again and again, befriending not only the owner but the service staff, whom he always tipped extravagantly.

Rather than exploring the local food scenes during his travels Anthony Bourdain-style, Sinatra returned often to his favorite hangouts, sat in his favorite booths, and ordered his favorite foods. Here are some of Old Blue Eye's tried-and-true eating establishments, starting with his hometown and ending up in Rat Pack stomping grounds, Las Vegas.