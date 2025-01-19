This Iconic Palm Springs Supper Club Was A Rat Pack Favorite

America's fascination with singer and actor Frank Sinatra extends far beyond his crooning vocals and iconic face. Music fans and history buffs alike are eager to know every aspect of Sinatra's life, from things as simple as Sinatra's favorite foods or the singer's last meal, all the way down to his unusual ties to the mafia. The only thing more iconic than Sinatra himself was the group he often ran with, commonly known as the Rat Pack.

Much like Sinatra himself, the Rat Pack is a historical phenomenon that has fascinated many for decades. The group drew attention wherever they went, which included many iconic restaurants like the Purple Room Palm Springs. This beautiful supper club was equal parts fine dining, bourbon room, and entertainment venue, beloved by many others besides the Rat Pack.

Housed inside of the Club Trinidad Hotel, the Purple Room Palm Springs has drawn in celebrities and fans alike since it first opened in the '60s. Other than its long-running ties with Hollywood celebrities, the Purple Room Palm Springs is known for its vintage-inspired decor, luxurious atmosphere, and entertainment inspired by stars of the silver screen. Once inside, it is easy to see why the Rat Pack were so enamored by the supper club.