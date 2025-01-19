This Iconic Palm Springs Supper Club Was A Rat Pack Favorite
America's fascination with singer and actor Frank Sinatra extends far beyond his crooning vocals and iconic face. Music fans and history buffs alike are eager to know every aspect of Sinatra's life, from things as simple as Sinatra's favorite foods or the singer's last meal, all the way down to his unusual ties to the mafia. The only thing more iconic than Sinatra himself was the group he often ran with, commonly known as the Rat Pack.
Much like Sinatra himself, the Rat Pack is a historical phenomenon that has fascinated many for decades. The group drew attention wherever they went, which included many iconic restaurants like the Purple Room Palm Springs. This beautiful supper club was equal parts fine dining, bourbon room, and entertainment venue, beloved by many others besides the Rat Pack.
Housed inside of the Club Trinidad Hotel, the Purple Room Palm Springs has drawn in celebrities and fans alike since it first opened in the '60s. Other than its long-running ties with Hollywood celebrities, the Purple Room Palm Springs is known for its vintage-inspired decor, luxurious atmosphere, and entertainment inspired by stars of the silver screen. Once inside, it is easy to see why the Rat Pack were so enamored by the supper club.
About Purple Room Palm Springs
Much like Sinatra's favorite Vegas steakhouse, Purple Room Palm Springs is glamorous, intimate, and most importantly, full of delicious eats and drinks. The supper club also features a bourbon bar, which stands as a separate room from the restaurant proper. Featuring over 200 bourbons, the bar is actually inspired by Sinatra himself and his love of bourbon.
Beyond the eats and drinks, Purple Room Palm Springs is known for its entertainment. Guests can take in the sights and sounds of jazz musicians and renowned entertainers six days of the week. The supper club is best known for its original parody show, The Judy Show, inspired by Judy Garland's television show of a similar name and the various famous guests that were featured on it.
From the days of the Rat Pack to the uncertain times of the pandemic, the Purple Room Palm Springs has truly stood the test of time. Sinatra's beloved supper club almost didn't make it past the pandemic lockdown, but thanks to the efforts and donations of the club's patrons, the Purple Room Palm Springs is not only still standing but thriving. To this day, it maintains its legacy as both an amazing bar and restaurant, as well as a historical location where its history can still be seen, heard, and felt within its very walls.