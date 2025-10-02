You Can Still Visit The Hoboken Restaurant Owned By Frank Sinatra's Childhood Friend

Frank Sinatra, an actor and singer, was one of the biggest celebrities of the 20th century. But a little known fact about the crooner is that he also loved a good meal. A New Jersey guy through and through, Sinatra grew up in Hoboken, just across the river from Manhattan. And if you're ever in the area, you can even still visit Leo's Grandevous, once owned by Sinatra's close childhood friend (and it's still in the family today).

The restaurant was opened back in 1939 by a man named Leo DiTerlizzi, alongside his wife, Tessie. DiTerlizzi was a close friend of Sinatra when his career was just starting out. The restaurant was eventually taken over by the couple's daughter, Martha DePalma, who passed away in 2023. But Leo's is still open for business, owned today by DiTerlizzi's granddaughter, Grace Sciancalepore. And if you ever want to see a real-life homage to Sinatra, then it's worth the visit — as long as you're also a fan of Italian food. Inside, the space offers a cozy Italian vibe with exposed brick walls and a tin ceiling. Of course, Sinatra's infamous 1938 mugshot hangs on the wall, and it's still the best spot in the city to hear his music.