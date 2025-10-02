You Can Still Visit The Hoboken Restaurant Owned By Frank Sinatra's Childhood Friend
Frank Sinatra, an actor and singer, was one of the biggest celebrities of the 20th century. But a little known fact about the crooner is that he also loved a good meal. A New Jersey guy through and through, Sinatra grew up in Hoboken, just across the river from Manhattan. And if you're ever in the area, you can even still visit Leo's Grandevous, once owned by Sinatra's close childhood friend (and it's still in the family today).
The restaurant was opened back in 1939 by a man named Leo DiTerlizzi, alongside his wife, Tessie. DiTerlizzi was a close friend of Sinatra when his career was just starting out. The restaurant was eventually taken over by the couple's daughter, Martha DePalma, who passed away in 2023. But Leo's is still open for business, owned today by DiTerlizzi's granddaughter, Grace Sciancalepore. And if you ever want to see a real-life homage to Sinatra, then it's worth the visit — as long as you're also a fan of Italian food. Inside, the space offers a cozy Italian vibe with exposed brick walls and a tin ceiling. Of course, Sinatra's infamous 1938 mugshot hangs on the wall, and it's still the best spot in the city to hear his music.
What to eat at Leo's Grandevous
The restaurant was one of the first of its kind with a television for people to gather, and it was originally only for men (thankfully, times have changed). But today, people aren't there to watch TV — they go for the food. Though you can't go wrong ordering just about anything at this old school spot, a few things have emerged as fan favorite dishes through the years. (However, you won't find Sinatra's favorite breakfast item — a scrambled egg sandwich — anywhere on the menu.)
The classic chicken Milanese features crispy chicken cutlets topped with arugula salad. Leo's offers "famous" mussels, which are Prince Edward Island mussels served with your choice of marinara, garlic white wine, or fra diavolo sauce. For something lighter, try one of the restaurant's bar pies, offered in styles that range from classic margherita to sliced prosciutto and arugula. And there are plenty of pastas to choose from: penne alla vodka and cavatelli and broccoli are two classics, but Leo's Spinach Linguine Carbonara always gets rave reviews. While you're trying some signature Sinatra spots, visit his favorite New York City pizzeria in East Harlem, too.