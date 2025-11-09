This NYC Restaurant Still Serves Frank Sinatra's Favorite Dishes On His Birthday

Frank Sinatra was many things: a singer, an actor, and a superstar of his time. While these are what he's best known for, he was also a fairly big foodie. Sinatra's favorite foods were as iconic as the man himself, from Italian staples such as steak pizzaiola to classic pairings like sandwiches and Campbell's soup, which featured in one of his greatest hits. Sinatra also had his favorite restaurants in just about every city he visited; in New York City, his favorite foodie haunt was Patsy's Italian Restaurant in the Theater District on West 56th Street, a few blocks from Carnegie Hall.

Patsy's was established in 1944 by Pasquale "Patsy" Scognamillo, and the restaurant is owned and operated by his family, notably Salvatore "Sal" Scognamillo, Patsy's grandson and the current executive chef and co-owner. Sinatra was a loyal patron at Patsy's, and although he passed away in 1998, the New York-based establishment hosts an annual luncheon in honor of Ol' Blue Eyes on his birthday, December 12. Unfortunately, the menu isn't explicitly stated, but Patsy's has been known to serve the Chairman of the Board's favorites for the occasion, such as veal Milanese. In addition to flavorful food, celebrities and their kin have been known to attend the affair, such as Chazz Palminteri and Deana Martin, the daughter of Dean Martin. Many in attendance, like Danny Aiello, have recounted their memories of the crooner as part of honoring him.