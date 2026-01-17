10 Award-Winning Scotches You Should Try At Least Once

Produced in Scotland since at least the 15th century, Scotch whisky is revered around the world for its complex flavors. While all Scotch is made with three essential ingredients (water, grain, and yeast), and must be distilled and aged for at least three years in Scotland, each bottle offers unique characteristics that speak to the terroir where it was produced and the methods the distillers use. And while there are many styles of Scotch to suit all tastes, some bottles stand out for being particularly sublime, and they have the awards to back them up.

In a category as crowded as Scotch whisky, awards can help separate truly exceptional bottles from the rest. Major spirits competitions like the World Whiskies Awards, the International Wine & Spirit Competition, and the San Francisco World Spirits Competition rely on blind tastings and panels of experienced judges to evaluate aroma, balance, complexity, and overall quality. A single medal can be interesting, but bottles that rack up top honors year after year tend to tell a more compelling story.

As a former bartender and longtime Scotch fan, I'm always on the lookout for really great bottles. That curiosity led me to look beyond the Scotches I already know and love, and start building a bucket list of bottles that consistently impress. To do that, I explored results from major international spirits competitions and reviews from connoisseurs and casual drinkers alike. The Scotches on this list were chosen based on both the number and prestige of awards they've earned, as well as the volume of genuinely positive feedback they receive from people who actually drink them.