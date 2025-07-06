What Exactly Is A 'Blended' Whiskey?

For the casual drinker, the world of whiskey, and all of its terminology, can be a confounding landscape. For starters, whiskey is a broad term that refers to the process of fermenting a grain, distilling the resulting liquid, and, finally, letting it age in a barrel. That's clear enough. But then there's "blended whiskey" — another confusing term that casual drinkers may question.

To quickly sum up, "blended" refers to whiskey coming from multiple distilleries. If you've ever heard the term "single malt," this is the opposite of a blended whiskey (single malts only uses malted barley from a single distillery). On the other hand, a blended whiskey may use grains such as corn, rye, and wheat, all sourced from at least two (if not more) distilleries. The key difference in these terms is the source. A single-malt whiskey is typically a mix of whiskeys from individual barrels within one distillery (which could technically make it a blend). But, to actually meet the standards of a blended whiskey, the final product has to come from multiple distilleries.