What Exactly Is A 'Blended' Whiskey?
For the casual drinker, the world of whiskey, and all of its terminology, can be a confounding landscape. For starters, whiskey is a broad term that refers to the process of fermenting a grain, distilling the resulting liquid, and, finally, letting it age in a barrel. That's clear enough. But then there's "blended whiskey" — another confusing term that casual drinkers may question.
To quickly sum up, "blended" refers to whiskey coming from multiple distilleries. If you've ever heard the term "single malt," this is the opposite of a blended whiskey (single malts only uses malted barley from a single distillery). On the other hand, a blended whiskey may use grains such as corn, rye, and wheat, all sourced from at least two (if not more) distilleries. The key difference in these terms is the source. A single-malt whiskey is typically a mix of whiskeys from individual barrels within one distillery (which could technically make it a blend). But, to actually meet the standards of a blended whiskey, the final product has to come from multiple distilleries.
Blended vs. non-blended whiskey
Chowhound previously spoke with Mark Tumarkin, a former liquor distributor now teaching whiskey-tasting classes in Florida, concerning blended whiskey. Whether it's a single malt or a true blend, Tumarkin says that "[distilleries are] trying, generally speaking, to get a consistent product." They blend different batches together to create a flavor profile that meets the whiskey brand's standards. Ultimately, this can be a little confusing, but the news is good if you're more into the final result than the process; there are a lot of good blended whiskeys for beginners on the market.
In terms of Scotch, you really can't go wrong with Johnny Walker Black, a 12-year-old blend. Chivas Regal is another 12-year-old blend, but with a softer, sweeter flavor. Both of these can be bought for under $40. If you're looking for American whiskey, some great options include Russell's Reserve, Wild Turkey, and Old Grand-Dad. Yes, the world of whiskey can be a little intimidating, but it really just comes down to a few minor differences concerning what whiskey is comprised of and where it comes from. Once you know these, you should a have a good understanding of the type of whiskey you're buying. Whether you drink it straight or on the rocks, cheers to you!