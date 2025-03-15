What To Look For When You Want A Smoky Whiskey

Whiskey comes in a dizzying array of styles. According to the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau, there are over three dozen substyles, each upheld by a unique mix of ingredients and production. Whether it's the corn-heavy mash bill that lends bourbon's full-bodied character or Irish whiskey's distinct smoothness, each type intertwines with a particular flavor palate. So, say you're in the mood for a smoky whiskey. What style should you look for?

Well — as it goes with whiskey — there's lots of intricacy to the topic, so Meghan Ireland, the chief blender at WhistlePig Whiskey, is here to advise. They're certainly well-versed in the spirit and emphasize its complexity by citing there are "many different ways that smokey flavors can come through in a whiskey."

A particularly famous type of smoky whisky arises due to peat, a malting process that employs burning decomposed material from a bog. Varieties from Scotland are particularly famed — and extra smokey — but the method has also been employed in Japan and India. Yet Ireland notes that smokiness can also "come from a particular toast or char method," which means burning the inside of a barrel before aging. Not to mention, there may be "an experimental way of introducing it to the whiskey," making the possibilities of smoky whiskey expansive.