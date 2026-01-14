9 Uncrustables Flavors, Ranked Worst To Best

If you grew up in a generation whose cafeteria lunch was defined by soft, round, crisply packaged crustless sandwiches, you're in the right place. Uncrustables, launched in 1996, have filled thousands of lunchboxes with smooth peanut butter and sweet berry jellies encased in soft, doughy bread — with a uniquely crimped, crustless edge. You'd be hard-pressed to find any millennial or younger who hasn't enjoyed an Uncrustable or two, and even rarer is finding one who doesn't still love them every now and then. Sometimes, the best things in life are also the simplest, as Uncrustables has proven for over two decades and counting.

The Uncrustables brand has come a long way since its inception, now boasting nine types of filled, crustless sandwiches. Faced with the impossible task of ranking each Uncrustables flavor, I gathered every available variety and evaluated its taste, texture, and versatility, determining whether it would be widely loved or uniquely appreciated. Still slightly influenced by personal preference, below are my picks for the Uncrustables I'd recommend anyone stock their freezer with, in order from worst to best.