Why Peanut Butter And Chocolate Are A Perfect Pairing

Food scientists spend their entire careers trying to create flavor mash-ups that are as distinct and satisfying as peanut butter and chocolate. The duo blasts the palate with salty, bitter, and sweet flavors, of which Kantha Shelke says, "These create a dynamic contrast that excites multiple taste receptors at the same time." This OG pairing has spawned countless food products, including entire grocery cases worth of peanut butter and chocolate ice creams.

If peanut butter and chocolate didn't have enough going for them in the flavor department, there is also the cachet of their health benefits. Peanut butter is rich in protein, and chocolate, specifically dark chocolate, is lauded for its beneficial antioxidant properties, which have been linked with lowering blood pressure and improving heart health. Delicious and nutritious? Yes, please.

In fact, peanut butter and chocolate have become so ubiquitous that they have almost surpassed the flavor combination designation to become a flavor unto itself. The versatility of peanut butter and chocolate has lent its tastiness to just about every food product imaginable, from protein powders to Trader Joe's trail mix. It has also inspired generations of bakers to create their own peanut butter and chocolate delights ranging from traditional cookies, cakes, and pies to the latest viral sensations, such as Cronuts. Enter any bakery and you are sure to find at least one chocolate and peanut butter-forward item in the case. It's hard to imagine a more winning (and long-standing) sweet and savory duo. If just reading about the appeal of peanut butter and chocolate has your mouth watering, get a quick at-home fix with this three-ingredient peanut butter cup recipe.