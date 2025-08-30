Craving The Perfect Beignet? Discover Where To Find One Of New Orleans' Most Iconic Treats

The French Quarter in New Orleans, Louisiana, can sometimes seem like a living, breathing time capsule, with a long list of restaurants, bars, and other businesses that have been around for a century or even longer. The French Market, an open-air marketplace, dates back to the 1700s, but it's also a contemporary neighborhood where people live, work, and play. At the nexus of these iterations lies Café du Monde, where you can savor a style of donut with ancient origins while watching the French Quarter's daily life play out. For me, the beignets here represent a link to the past and present — all wrapped up in a crispy, pillowy, and sugar-laden treat that's eternally tied to New Orleans. It's absolutely a regional food you have to try at least once.

For the uninitiated, a beignet (pronounced ben-yay) is a fried yeast fritter that's puffed with air and dusted in powdered sugar. I've been going to Café du Monde since I was a kid, and I eventually learned to make beignets at my first restaurant job in my hometown of Lafayette, Louisiana. I later moved to New Orleans, where I spent the better part of a decade eating my way through the city. Personally speaking, the historic Café du Monde epitomizes this iconic treat. Beignets are best served hot out of the fryer with a heaping amount of powdered sugar, and this coffee spot has survived for over a century by doing just that.