How To Easily Make Powdered Sugar At Home

No pancake breakfast or elegantly decorated sweet treat would be complete without powdered sugar. Whether you gently sift it over a dessert for a sweet special touch or a wintery appearance akin to fresh snow, a little confectioners' sugar goes a long way when making and decorating baked goods. But the powdery sweetener's advantages aren't only related to its appearance. Unlike granulated sugar, which doesn't dissolve well in cold liquids like milk or heavy cream, powdered sugar is fine enough to prevent noticeable graininess. Even superfine caster sugar, which has smaller granules than standard table sugar and is often used by bartenders, isn't the best sweetener in all cases. Instead, the flour-like texture of powdered sugar is the secret to perfectly fluffy whipped cream, smooth buttercream frosting, silky royal icing, and even creamy cannoli filling.

However, since powdered sugar is a baker's best friend for making many desserts, you might find yourself running out often. Fortunately, though, when a recipe calls for confectioner's sugar and you don't have a bag left in the pantry, you probably don't need to grab your keys and swing by the grocery store after all. As it turns out, it's remarkably easy to make powdered sugar at home. All you need is a couple of ingredients that you likely do still have: granulated white sugar and cornstarch. With the help of a blender or food processor, you'll be able to make mountains of powder sugar for all your baking needs — space permitting, of course.