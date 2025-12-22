8 Hands-Down Most Affordable 'Champagnes' To Pop This Season

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Champagne. It's the wine that Sunday brunch and Christmas toasts are made of. It has also become the generic name for sparkling wine in the same way that Kleenex has become synonymous with tissues. In fact, with the exception of a few wineries outside of Champagne, France, like some wineries in California, other sparkling wine manufacturers aren't allowed to call their wares Champagne, thanks to international trade laws. Only sparkling wines from the Champagne region of France get that moniker.

In their place? Sekt. Prosecco. Cava. Those, too, are sparkling nose-tickling wines like Champagne, except they're made in Germany and Austria, Italy, and Spain, respectively. There are also some that are made in places such as California and Washington. A rosé under any other name and all. The good news about those un-Champagne-France sparkling wines is that they still taste pretty darn good in a mimosa, even if all of them aren't technically Champagnes.

They're also considerably cheaper than many of the most chi chi Champagnes, like the 1971 Dom Perignon P3 Plenitude Brut, which will set some lucky buyer back nearly $34,000 for a single bottle. For those of us who prefer our sparkling wines to not equal nearly a year's salary, the less expensive sparkling wines can be mighty tasty. To be fair, tariffs have hit the industry hard, resulting in wine-making supplies, like corks, which primarily come from Spain and Portugal, more expensive. Even cheap wines are spendier these days. Those $7 wines suddenly cost more than $10. Still, despite the challenges, it's possible to find a good bottle of sparkling wine and even some bonafide Champagnes at a decent price. Here's a look at eight of them.