Isn't Blush Wine Just Rosé?

Despite their shared pinkish shade, blush wine and rosé are not synonymous. But how they differ comes down to a few nuanced factors, like process, provenance, and price point, that are worth diving into.

Rosé is made from red grapes, typically grenache, pinot noir, sangiovese, and blends that might include mourvèdre or cinsault. Once the grapes have been pressed, the grape skins are left amongst the juice to give the wine its color. Robust red wines like cabernet sauvignon or syrah spend days or even weeks macerating to achieve their burgundy shade. To make rosé, on the other hand, winemakers stop the maceration process after a much shorter amount of time. (Food-friendly orange wine, if you're curious, is actually made like a red or rosé by leaving the skin in contact with the juices, but with white wine grapes instead.) The resulting wines are light, fresh, and quite dry, meaning rosé is perfect for amplifying with spice.

Surprisingly, rosé dates back to ancient Greece and Rome. But it's not shocking if you only started seeing rosé on menus in the last decade or so. According to a 2021 report from bw166, between 2010 and 2020 the volume of rosé sales increased by 1433% (via Forbes).