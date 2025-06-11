Which Grocery Store Sells The Cheapest Wine?
You don't have to spend $30 to find a good bottle of wine. In fact, you might not even have to spend $10 to purchase a bottle that pleases your palate. You can certainly visit your local wine or liquor store, but, most likely, the cheapest bottles are at a grocery store near you.
We compared the prices of red, white, and rosé bottles at grocery stores known for low prices to find the most inexpensive options, so you won't see vintage wines, such as a 1994 Caymus cabernet, in this list. What you will see are wine options that don't set your budget back very much at all. Let's start with the grocery store that offers some of the cheapest wine out there over and over again: Trader Joe's.
Red, white, and rosé at Trader Joe's
You're probably not going to find Trader Joe's wine in the finest of restaurants or most exclusive of wine cellars. But, if you just want a nice red, white, or rosé with your dinner, the grocery store chain has you covered. In terms of red wine, Trader Joe's has consistently priced $4.49 bottles of Charles Shaw red blend, cabernet, shiraz, and merlot. Of course, prices vary by location, with these taken from the Nashville, Tennessee, area.
If you're looking for white wine at Trader Joe's, it has plenty of options. Its Charles Shaw brand stays consistent with bottles of pinot grigio, sauvignon blanc, and chardonnay priced at $4.49, the same as its red wine options. The grocery store's rosé selection is a bit more limited, but it does offer a nice La Ferme Julien rosé for just $6.99. So, for our money, Trader Joe's is the best bet if you're looking for a grocery store with plenty of inexpensive wine options. That said, other stores have cheap wine as well — one even offers some bottles a few cents cheaper than Trader Joe's.
Walmart and Aldi also offer wines for less than $5
Walmart's Oak Leaf brand offers a $4.40 bottle of a red blend. The red blend is the only bottle at that price point; the rest of Oak Leaf's options come in at $4.56 per bottle, slightly more than Trader's Joe's Charles Shaw brand. Walmart's white wine selection is similar to its red wine offerings, including a sauvignon blanc that sells for just $4.96 and a $4.40 bottle of peach-flavored white wine. Finally, Walmart sells an Oak Leaf strawberry rosé for, again, just $4.40 per bottle. It sells a more traditional Dark Horse rosé for $7.64.
Over at Aldi (famously known as the cheapest grocery store in America), you can find plenty of inexpensive options as well. The store's Winking Owl cabernet, shiraz, and merlot are priced at $4.95 per bottle. It sells a sauvignon blanc, pinot grigio, and chardonnay at the same $4.95 price point. With Aldi's rosé options, it's the same story — you can buy a Winking Owl rosé for, you guessed it, $4.95 per bottle.
So, all three of these grocery stores offer bottles of wine for less than $5. But, based on just price and overall options, Trader Joe's is our low-cost wine winner with its consistently priced $4.49 bottles across all varieties. That said, if you're just looking for straight-up cheap wine, you can't go wrong with any of these grocery store chains.