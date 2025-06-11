Which Grocery Store Sells The Cheapest Wine?

Walmart's Oak Leaf brand offers a $4.40 bottle of a red blend. The red blend is the only bottle at that price point; the rest of Oak Leaf's options come in at $4.56 per bottle, slightly more than Trader's Joe's Charles Shaw brand. Walmart's white wine selection is similar to its red wine offerings, including a sauvignon blanc that sells for just $4.96 and a $4.40 bottle of peach-flavored white wine. Finally, Walmart sells an Oak Leaf strawberry rosé for, again, just $4.40 per bottle. It sells a more traditional Dark Horse rosé for $7.64.

Over at Aldi (famously known as the cheapest grocery store in America), you can find plenty of inexpensive options as well. The store's Winking Owl cabernet, shiraz, and merlot are priced at $4.95 per bottle. It sells a sauvignon blanc, pinot grigio, and chardonnay at the same $4.95 price point. With Aldi's rosé options, it's the same story — you can buy a Winking Owl rosé for, you guessed it, $4.95 per bottle.

So, all three of these grocery stores offer bottles of wine for less than $5. But, based on just price and overall options, Trader Joe's is our low-cost wine winner with its consistently priced $4.49 bottles across all varieties. That said, if you're just looking for straight-up cheap wine, you can't go wrong with any of these grocery store chains.