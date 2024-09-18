Everything You Need To Know About Reading Wine Labels

For many casual wine drinkers, reading wine labels can feel overwhelming. With the amount of information on them, it can be hard to know what to focus on. Fortunately, simplifying the process is possible. Master Sommelier Lennon Wiser says that if you're picking out a random bottle of wine at the store, "prioritize choosing a wine by varietal, then appellation, then vintage, and finally producer." In layman's terms, this means you start by choosing a grape, then a region, then the year, and then the brand — in that order. For example, if you know you like the pinot noir grape, start there, and then narrow it down by the other factors.

That being said, other key elements on the label can help guide your decision as well — or be safely ignored. Terms like "Estate Bottled" or "Single Vineyard" provide valuable insight into where the grapes were grown and how the wine was produced. However, a flashy term like "Reserve" may not mean as much as you think it does. In this guide, with the help of Wiser, we break down all aspects of a wine label to help you decode the bottle with confidence so you can make informed choices without feeling overwhelmed by the fine print.