5 Hands-Down Best Affordable Air Fryers, According To Reviews
In recent years, the mystical air fryer has become a kitchen staple in many households. With a name that seems to defy cooking possibilities, these appliances have gained popularity for their efficiency, ease of use, and ability to create the effect of deep frying a variety of foods without the use of too much oil.
With the impressive outcomes air fryers produce, you may be wondering how they get your food so crispy. Essentially acting like a compact convection oven, air fryers deliver crunchy foods with less effort, less cleanup, and less heat to your kitchen than a full-size oven. They're especially ideal for summer cooking and for anyone trying to maximize their kitchen space, thanks to their smaller size and quick cook time. Also significantly easier to use than the stove and more efficient than the oven, air fryers make it simple to achieve perfectly cooked meals without going all out on time or energy.
You've likely seen an air fryer on someone's counter before, but you may be holding back because of the price. To help you find one that won't break the bank, we rounded up a list of the hands-down best affordable air fryers, according to reviews, so you can get that perfect crisp while staying on budget. Once you have one of your own, it won't be long before you're experimenting with all the air fryer cooking hacks.
1. DASH Tasti-Crisp Electric Air Fryer Oven
The DASH Tasti-Crisp Electric Airfryer is perfect for those looking for a simple and effective air fryer for one or two people. Coming in at $49.99, this appliance has all the features you would need in a simple air fryer, including: "Aircrisp Technology" to give your food an even cook, adjustable temperature and timer, and a non-stick basket for easier clean up.
Customers acknowledge that this air fryer doesn't offer anything fancy, but that it works great to heat and crisp up their food. Its compact size, coming in at around 2.6 quarts, means that it takes up the perfect amount of counter space. While it isn't huge, it's the perfect cooking solution for small families. One reviewer on Amazon was pleased with it's ease of use, saying, "The temperature and timer controls are simple to use, and the nonstick basket makes cleaning super easy.[...] everything comes out crispy." Another customer mentioned that even though they own two other air fryers, this is one of their favorites and most used. They wrote, "I love this thing soooooo much [...] this is an appliance I would take with me everywhere I go if I could."
This air fryer comes in a variety of fun colors, allowing you to stick to neutrals or choose something that pops. It also has an analog appearance, giving it somewhat of a vintage feel. It is the perfect air fryer for simple use.
2. Beautiful 3-Quart Digital Air Fryer
For those wanting a slightly larger, aesthetically-pleasing, but still budget-friendly air fryer option, the Beautiful 3-Quart Digital Air Fryer sold at Walmart may be the pick for you. Coming in at $49.96, this air fryer has a handful of qualities that make it a surprising bargain. Not only is this a 3-quart air fryer, allowing it to feed slightly more people than the last, but it also uses Turbocrisp technology to get an even cook every time. Customers also appreciate that this air fryer tray is dishwasher safe, making both cooking and cleaning easy.
True to its name, customers who reviewed this item mentioned how attractive it was on their countertop in addition to its affordability. One reviewer raved on Walmart, "...the air fryer looks so high end but the cost is a fraction of what others cost." Other reviewers talked about how easy it is to use and how effective it is in making their food crispy. With its functionality and sleek look, this one is a great bang for your buck.
3. Digital 8 Quart Air Fryer with Touch Presets and Nonstick Basket
Most affordable air fryers tend to be compact, generally only having the capacity to cook for one to two people. The Digital 8 Quart Air Fryer stands out as an exception to that norm, offering an 8-quart basket for only $49.99, which allows you to cook for four to six people at a time.
One fun and unique feature of this air fryer is the option to purchase it with a glass front. This gives you the full oven experience, allowing you to see your food clearly as it's cooking and monitor how it's browning or crisping up. In addition to that, this appliance also has other convenient features, including presets for standard air fryer foods like fries or meats, an automatic shut-off feature for safety, and a dishwasher-safe basket for easy cleanup.
Customers specifically note this product's value, with one noting, "Very sturdy build, especially for the price." Even after months of use, customers say that this product has held up. Another happy reviewer noted, "The tray is still in great condition after months of use and continues to circulate hot air efficiently each time."
4. CHEFMAN 2 Qt Mini Air Fryer
For those wanting an affordable air fryer with a few additional features beyond the standard, the CHEFMAN 2 Qt Mini Air Fryer is a more complex option. Despite its affordable price and compact, 2-quart size, this air fryer is designed to maximize. Distinguishing this air fryer from others on this list is its digital display, which gives users the ability to view and adjust cook time and temperature. Another one of these bonus features is a timer that goes off halfway through cooking, reminding you to shake the basket, enabling you to get the crispiest food possible. It also has an automatic shut-off feature that turns the appliance off after cooking or when the basket is removed for optimal safety. Lastly, the square shape helps to maximize surface area, so you can fit as much as possible into the cooking basket.
Customers love how easy the air fryer is to use, with one saying, "...the touch pane with 4 presets makes everything very intuitive." Aside from its ease of use, it also cooks food perfectly. One reviewer noted, "Everything I cooked in this so far has come out better than when cooked in the oven." For something that feels fancy but still sits at an affordable price of $49.99, the Chefman Air Fryer is a great choice.
5. Mainstays 2.2 QT Air Fryer, Corsair-Automatic Shutoff
If you're not completely ready to commit and invest in an air fryer yet, this very budget-friendly Mainstays 2.2. QT Air Fryer, which comes in at $24.98, is an amazing option. Customers rave about this little air fryer, with one happy reviewer saying, "...doesn't occupy a lot of space and the price was irresistible. It's a favorite in our house." Aside from the great price point, customers also note the ease of use. One reviewer commented, "As a first time user, it was easy to understand instructions and performed perfectly."
This air fryer has all of the necessary features. It uses strong convection air, allowing for even cooking, has a built-in timer and thermostat so you can control your cook, is dishwasher safe and easy to clean, and also has an automatic shut-off for safety. While it is a compact air fryer, fitting food for 1 to 2 people, it's perfect for smaller households.
This air fryer also comes in a variety of fun colors. If you're looking for a more neutral option for your countertop, the appliance will cost around $30, but if you enjoy the brighter colors, you can snag it at that even better $25 deal.
Methodology
Air fryers are an incredibly handy kitchen gadget, but they can get a bit expensive. With a range of different air fryers on the market, all with different features and price points, we aimed to find the best under $50. While all of them share key qualities, including even cooking, ease of use, and being easy to clean, some stand out from the rest.
Looking at reviews and product descriptions, we aimed to identify specific distinguishing features in each air fryer to help readers and consumers identify which air fryer fits their lifestyle best. Whether looking for something on the larger side to feed a family, something compact for a smaller space, or a more aesthetically pleasing appliance you can leave out, we tried to present a variety of options.
In compiling this list, we first sourced Reddit and other internet forums to do big picture research and identify affordable air fryers that customers liked generally on the market. From there, we looked at specific product reviews on each of the air fryers to narrow it down to the best ones and identify specific features customers enjoyed. Whether you want an air fryer for easy baking or to cook up some crispy potatoes, ultimately, this roundup provides a set of affordable, but good quality options so you can choose the one that fits your air frying needs the best.