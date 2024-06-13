Make Your Air Fryer Potatoes Taste Deep Fried With One Extra Step

There are crispy potatoes, and then there are truly crispy potatoes. Ultimately, any crunchy carb doused in fat and salt is going to be good, but not necessarily great. After all, it's why both fast food joints crank out French fries, and also why Michelin star chefs also feature the spud on their menus, albeit in elevated form.

In other words, there's a world of difference between okay potatoes and truly great ones. With extra know-how and steps, you'll never go back to just tossing chunks of regular chopped potatoes in glugs of olive oil, spreading them on a baking sheet to roast, and calling it a day. If that's been your prep method thus far, no judgment, but there's a decidedly better way to get maximum crunchiness and coating around each bite.

Air fryers are almost always the move for potatoes — they're the solution for perfect baked potatoes, and roasted chunks. The magic for crispy roasted one, though, lies in how you prep your 'taters — specifically, giving them a pre-roast boil in an alkaline bath of baking soda pre-roasting. This method by food writer and culinary consultant J. Kenji López-Alt changes the makeup of potatoes. The alkalinity breaks them down just enough and roughs up the outside of each piece. The slurry that comes from this then crunches up in the air fryer with minimal oil.

