Maximize Small Kitchen Space With An Air Fryer That Does It All
It's been close to a decade since the air fryer saw a major boom in the United States. It first became popular in the U.S. market back in 2017, but the air fryer was actually introduced by a Netherlands inventor back in 2010. Today, it seems like everyone has one, but with so many options, it can feel impossible to choose the right one for your kitchen.
An air fryer is a small kitchen appliance that crisps food by heating the air around it. The hot air circulates quickly, giving crunch to the exterior of the food while not overcooking the interior. A perforated basket ensures all sides of the food are exposed to the air. While the fryers were first invented as a means of getting food crispy, some air fryers these days have countless other cooking options, from broiling to roasting and even dehydrating. If you have a small kitchen space, these appliances are even handier given all they can do. Whether you're looking for the best all-in-one fryer, the easiest one to clean, or the most tech-savvy version of this appliance, there's an air fryer for everyone.
Best all-in-one air fryer
To determine the best overall air fryer, there are a few factors to consider. The biggest one is how well it cooks, but everything from price to ease of use and number of cook settings also play a role. The overall best air fryer for your kitchen is likely the Instant Vortex Plus 6QT XL Air Fryer. It has six different functions: air fry, broil, dehydrate, roast, bake, and reheat. Plus, the appliance is easy to use with various one-touch options that allow for the immediate cooking of popular dishes like air fryer chicken wings and roasted vegetables. With its dishwasher-safe basket and tray, plus a pretty reasonable price tag of about $140, this air fryer is a great choice for almost anyone. If you want a smaller option, there is also a 4-quart fryer available.
Best budget air fryer
Air fryers range drastically in price, with some basic models costing within the $30 range. But if you want a cost-effective appliance that still offers a bunch of options, go with the Ninja AF 101 4-quart Air Fryer. This fryer has four functions: air fry, roast, dehydrate, and reheat. This means it isn't quite as flexible as some other ones on the list, but the price speaks for itself. It runs just under $90, so it's one of the few good-quality fryers that doesn't break three figures. Plus, with a 4-quart capacity, it's large enough to cook family-sized meals. If you want a bigger fryer, it comes in a 5.5-quart option, but the 4-quart is definitely the more cost-efficient of the two.
Best compact air fryer
Not everyone has ample counter space in their home, and that's part of what makes air fryers such great appliances. Many of them have similar functions to an oven without taking up too much room. Instant Pot makes a 2-quart version of its popular Vortex air fryer called the Vortex Mini, and while it has less space and fewer functions, the compact size makes it perfect for an apartment-style kitchen or when cooking for just one or two people. This air fryer has thousands of reviews and a 4.7 rating, making it one of the highest-rated fryers on our list. It comes in at the low cost of $57, with the only downside being that it's best for meals of no more than two servings. Still, it can air fry, roast, bake, and reheat –– giving it plenty of functionality.
Best air fryer for families
Big families need big air fryers. And if you have picky eaters or want to cook two dishes at once, then you also need separate spaces within your air fryer to prepare different types of foods. The COSORI Smart 11-in-1 Air Fryer has a plethora of functions, as well as two tray areas to cook multiple foods at once. It has a massive 26-quart capacity that can cook anything from a 12-inch pizza to a 5-pound chicken. Plus, it comes with a number of unique cook settings, including a slow-cooker option and even a ferment option. At just under $150, the price isn't out of reach when compared to the features and size. You should consider buying this if you have enough counter space for it, but you might never have to use your regular oven again.
Most aesthetic air fryer
If you're all about your kitchen appliances looking pretty, nobody blames you — and not all air fryers are as good looking as the Our Place Wonder Oven, which has a sleek style and plenty of colors outside of the typical stainless steel face. This air fryer is offered in much softer colors such as beige, blue, and even a pink option, though there's also a deep brown if you don't want it to stand out too much. This air fryer offers six cook settings and steam-infusion technology, which helps to keep food from drying out. Expect to pay a little bit more for this modern design since it costs around $175.
Best easy-to-clean air fryer
When it comes to cleaning your air fryer, some appliances are better than others — and after cooking a meal, the last thing you want to do is spend time scrubbing. If your biggest concern is easy cleanup, then opt for Chefman's 6-quart compact air fryer. Both the basket and the rack are dishwasher safe, making cleaning up any mess a breeze. Beyond that, the exterior of the air fryer only needs to be wiped with a damp cloth, and any residue should come right off. Aside from simple cleanup, the fryer has other fun features, such as a shake alarm to remind you to shake the food during cooking, plus "hi-fry" technology, which increases the temperature to 450 degrees Fahrenheit for the last two minutes of cooking to get your food extra crisp.
Best air fryer for the tech-savvy person
Air fryers are full of technology, but some have more than others. Those looking for the smartest fryer on the market should explore the Typhur Dome 2 Air Fryer. Not only does it look like something from the future, its features also seem like it, too. The fryer has super-fast cooking speeds, capable of cooking food 30% quicker than standard air fryers. Plus, it's one of the quietest air fryers on the market and has a whopping 15 different cooking settings.
This fryer is large enough to fit a 12-inch pizza and even has a griddle function for cooking pancakes, plus an easy cook-from-frozen setting. Perhaps the best part is its self-cleaning function, which removes stuck-on residue without you having to put in the work. If you want this kind of technology, though, expect to spend about $400.