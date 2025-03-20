Maximize Small Kitchen Space With An Air Fryer That Does It All

It's been close to a decade since the air fryer saw a major boom in the United States. It first became popular in the U.S. market back in 2017, but the air fryer was actually introduced by a Netherlands inventor back in 2010. Today, it seems like everyone has one, but with so many options, it can feel impossible to choose the right one for your kitchen.

An air fryer is a small kitchen appliance that crisps food by heating the air around it. The hot air circulates quickly, giving crunch to the exterior of the food while not overcooking the interior. A perforated basket ensures all sides of the food are exposed to the air. While the fryers were first invented as a means of getting food crispy, some air fryers these days have countless other cooking options, from broiling to roasting and even dehydrating. If you have a small kitchen space, these appliances are even handier given all they can do. Whether you're looking for the best all-in-one fryer, the easiest one to clean, or the most tech-savvy version of this appliance, there's an air fryer for everyone.