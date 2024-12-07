The Trick To Making Air-Fried Foods Taste And Feel Like They're Deep-Fried

The popular rise of the air fryer is easy to understand. In compact countertop form, an air fryer works like a convection oven, crisping and cooking foods with hot air circulation. Often best suited for preparing smaller portions (unless you have an extra-large model like the 11-quart Ninja Foodi), the device can prepare mostly hands-off meals with minimal cleanup. As opposed to a deep fryer, though, an air fryer doesn't cook foods in oil — a win for ease and health, but not so much for attaining the beloved crunchiness.

Thankfully, with a few culinary techniques in hand, it is possible to achieve that signature texture and flavor — especially with advice from Rachel Buck, a senior demo chef at Ninja Test Kitchen. Chowhound spoke to her exclusively about how making air-fried food comparable to deep-fried fare all comes down to just a few nuances, with small shifts in technique making a big difference.

For starters, she recommends using a little of deep-frying's essential component. "Make sure to lightly coat the food with oil or use an oil spray," Buck advises. To attain a crunchy exterior, you'll need a breading; either cornstarch or panko breadcrumbs are her top choices. And lastly, you should make sure to space out your selections before they cook. "Overcrowding results in soggy food," Buck notes. Keep these tips in mind, and you'll be closer to bridging the gap between the two cooking styles