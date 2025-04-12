What Is The Story Behind Cracker Barrel's Logo?

Cracker Barrel's logo is warm and welcoming. Its mellow tones of dark brown and soft gold set the mood of hospitable service the restaurant strives for. But where did the logo originate? Surely, the first thought may be that the gentleman sitting in the chair is somehow related to the company's founder, Dan Evans. There's even speculation that the man is Dan's Uncle Hershel, Cracker Barrel's goodwill ambassador. While that would make sense due to Uncle Hershel's influence on the brand, that's not the case. In truth, the logo's origins involve a simple napkin sketch, but its message is a deep one and has evolved over time.

Initially, Cracker Barrel didn't have a set logo until 1977. Its signage was simply "Cracker Barrel Old Country Store," inscribed in yellow, Old Western-style font on a brown emblem. Following the expansion of his business, likely due to the instantly loveable homestyle favorites and tasty hidden gems on the menu, Dan Evans wanted to redesign the logo. This led him to connect with graphic designer, Bill Holley. Evans explained that he wanted something that could be best described as "rustic nostalgia" (which can also be felt in Cracker Barrel's iconic look), recalling a childhood memory of an old man in overalls who'd sit on his front porch in the summer. Most importantly, he wanted something that "wasn't corny." Holley understood, sketching the seated man (whom they nicknamed "Old Timer") with one arm perched on a barrel next to the brand's name.