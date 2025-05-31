The Absolute Best Type Of Eggs To Top Your Burgers With (And The Right Way To Add Them)

Some burger fans are purists — even lettuce and tomato doesn't belong in their ideal rendition. With some thoughtfulness, though, the ideal amount of burger toppings doesn't have to be zero; each ingredient just needs to deliver a punch. And you'll definitely be getting the best of a single addition when incorporating eggs.

It may seem like a simple upgrade, but the topping actually does a lot to shake up the burger template. So to help navigate this burger modifier, Chowhound has exclusive advice from Mike Puma. As owner of New York City's Gotham Burger Social Club, he's certainly well-versed in burger-egg combos, and quite a fan of this version of the dish.

After all, few burger ingredients bring a more satiating textural enhancement. Just a single egg adds quite a character to a burger, soaking the entire filling in its decadence. And the payoff is especially noticeable when you not only select the best type of eggs to top your burger but keep further preparation details in mind, too.