9 Cracker Barrel Meals That Are Fully Loaded With Salt

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store is a Southern-inspired restaurant chain that is well-known for its generous portions and classic comfort food dishes like pancakes, fried chicken, and meatloaf. With locations in 45 states, Cracker Barrel is a fixture across the country. Often located near the interstate, it's common for travelers to visit for a filling meal and the quirky charm of the country store.

When looking for a light or low calorie meal, it's unlikely that Cracker Barrel is at the top of your list. However, it is possible to find a few healthier options on the menu. What's more, the menu at Cracker Barrel is flexible, making it easy to mix and match entrees and sides — which is advantageous for putting together one of many tasty hidden gems like Bee Sting Chicken or Buffalo Buttermilk Ranch Mac n' cheese.

For those who frequent Cracker Barrel regularly or who need to keep their salt intake in check, it's also worth knowing that while the food is delicious, many of the entrees are fully loaded with salt. In fact, it can be tough to find menu options at Cracker Barrel that aren't loaded with at least half a day's worth of sodium; the large portions are partly to blame. If you're wondering how much salt is too much, the recommended limit for daily sodium (or salt) intake is 2,300 milligrams per day according to the Dietary Guidelines for Americans. With that number in mind, here's the lowdown on the saltiest dishes at Cracker Barrel.