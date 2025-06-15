Hamburger Steak Vs. Salisbury: What's The Real Difference?

Ever wondered why exactly a Salisbury steak tastes so different from a hamburger patty, even though they kind of appear to be the same thing? While each of these classic dishes can be delicious in their own right, typically, a hamburger patty is simply a formed patty made of beef. Depending on the cook, a hamburger patty may be seasoned with a little salt and pepper, or might just be a straight-up, unseasoned piece of formed ground beef. Salisbury steak, however, is more than just a bun-less hamburger. Created by Dr. James H. Salisbury at the end of the 19th century, the now-beloved comfort food was designed to support the gut health of Civil War soldiers, many of whom were dying in droves due to digestive illnesses. Salisbury theorized that a diet rich in beef and coffee could lessen the stomach problems soldiers were having in the field. While Dr. Salisbury's theories didn't hold up over time, his namesake steak has remained a staple in the diets of many Americans.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, products sold as Salisbury steak have to contain at least 65% meat, with up to 25% of a Salisbury steak's meat content coming from pork. The remaining ingredients may include bread crumbs, rolled oats, oat flakes, tomato purée, gravy, and more. While a Salisbury steak certainly does contain beef, its typical ingredient profile is closer to a slice of meatloaf than it is to a plain hamburger patty.