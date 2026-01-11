6 Trader Joe's Wraps And Sandwiches You Should Buy And 2 To Avoid

I remember when Trader Joe's first opened in my hometown years ago and slowly became all the rage. Iconic tote bags would be seen on shoulders all over town, and conversations with friends seemed to always start with "Have you tried this snack from Trader Joe's?"

While some might complain that they can't find everything they need at the hip grocery store and that they have to run around town to fill in the gaps, many others (myself included) love to stock up on exciting varieties of frozen dumplings, chocolate-covered candies, chips, drinks, and what-have-you.

Like any good grocery store understands, sometimes shoppers come in hungry and can't wait to get home and cook their meal. Enter Trader Joe's ready-to-eat wraps and sandwiches. There's quite a variety of prepared foods to choose from, including salads and even sushi, but the wraps and sandwiches are perhaps the most convenient in that you don't need any utensils to chow down. Next time you're looking for a quick bite on your way to grab some of the best newly released items from TJ's, use this guide to know which wraps are flavorful enough to be worth your time and which you're better off skipping.