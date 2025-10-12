The 15 Best New Products Trader Joe's Released In 2025 (So Far)
Trader Joe's is one of most beloved grocery chains in the United States. If it isn't because of its top-tier customer service, it's the wide variety of interesting snack offerings that keep customers coming back. Trader Joe's products boast playful packaging that has only gotten more inventive over the years. The chain primarily sells its own store-branded products and is always putting out new and exciting flavor combinations, as well as limited edition seasonal favorites.
Trader Joe's is also highly lauded for its affordable options, which include a wide range of soft drinks, tasty desserts, frozen meals, and exciting dip choices. In addition to its many items made in the United States, TJ's also stocks a selection of international products like the imported Italian range that is well worth a look through. But if you've never been, this store somewhat operates in a lane of its own and can be intimidating to new customers, so you'll want to know about the store's layout before you go. In fact, knowing where each TJ product can be found in the store will help you scope out the 15 best new products that Trader Joe's has released in 2025.
Chocolate Coffee Granola
Kicking off our list, Trader Joe's Chocolate Coffee Granola is definitely worth a mention. Its flavors go beautifully alongside various fruits, peanut butter, or coconut, which are common in açaí or yogurt bowls. Not to mention that it's also great on its own with some milk. This treat combines rolled oats with honey and a hint of vanilla to create a well-balanced, crunchy pantry staple.
Crispy Dried Watermelon
If you're a fan of watermelon but are in need of a more on-the-go snack, Trader Joe's dehydrated version is a nice alternative. The Crispy Dried Watermelon is made by removing the rind and vacuum-drying the slices at a low temperature. This snack is delicious on its own, but can also dress up a salad or a cocktail as a fun and tasty garnish.
Organic Margarita Mix
Though Trader Joe's has put out variations of a margarita mix over the years, this new, rereleased organic option is certainly worth another taste test. This mixer is a great way to bring a classic cocktail to the function without tiring out the host. In addition, this drink could easily make for a delicious mocktail riff.
Organic Guava Fruit Spread
Trader Joe's Organic Guava Fruit Spread is a limited time product crafted with seasonally available fruit from Brazil. This spread is beautifully balanced on its own, but you could take it a step further by pairing it with a squeeze of lime as well. It is not only good for your morning toast, but it also makes a fabulous addition in your next cocktail or smoothie for a sweet, tropical kick. There is definitely a wrong way to eat a guava, but it sure isn't in this yummy spread.
Citrus Berry Herbal Tea
This caffeine-free tea is a bright, slightly tart delight. Its unique flavor palate featuring hints of dried orange peel, lemongrass, dried strawberries, and blackberry leaf lead some to consider this to be a comparable alternative to Tazo tea. Though it is not a proper dupe, give it a try, as you may find yourself liking it just as much.
Macaron Ice Cream Sandwiches
If these Macaron Ice Cream Sandwiches don't steer you directly to the frozen food aisle, we don't know what will. The shells are made in France and imported back to the U.S., where ice cream is added in the middle. This dessert is surprisingly chewy, which creates a desirable texture alongside the rich flavors present in the ice cream center. The only downsides are the fact that this treat is only offered in chocolate, and there's just two to a box.
Synergistically Seasoned Popcorn
If you struggle when it comes to choosing just one flavor at snack time, the Synergistically Seasoned Popcorn is worth the purchase. One bag features a whole range of spices and flavors, simultaneously tasting sweet, salty, and smoky. This is achieved by a combination of seasonings like paprika, white vinegar powder, cayenne powder, and cane sugar. Grab a bag for some crunch with a kick!
Spicy Mango Habanero Guacamole
This fresh take on guacamole packs a sweet and spicy punch, crafted with quality Hass avocados. Its unique recipe includes ingredients like golden mango pieces, jalapeño, and red bell pepper (and, surprisingly, no tomato). This dip option is also kosher, and is set to become a permanent addition to shelves throughout Trader Joe's locations across the country.
Italian Pistachio & Fior di Latte Gelato Style Frozen Dessert
Hidden within the freezer section is a new frozen dessert featuring the flavors of pistachio and fior di latte (flower of milk). This dessert boasts the two flavors separated into four sections, so no scoop will taste exactly like the last. One section highlights the distinct taste of high-quality cow's milk, whereas the other focuses on delectably nutty notes.
Sparkling Tea & Lemonade
For those who have aligned with the decline in drinking culture, this non-alcoholic beverage option is the best of both worlds. It's a sparkling version of an Arnold Palmer, offering a slightly elevated twist. This drink is refreshing as is, but also makes a nice addition to an icy vodka or bourbon cocktail. It's versatile and combines a breezy summer feel with easy sipping.
Peach Flavored Glaze
This tangy, slightly sweet glaze option actually comes from Modena, Italy. The glaze itself would make a lovely topping on many sandwiches, salads, and pastas, as well as an unassuming addition to various sweet treats. The peachy notes nicely suit cheesecake and charcuterie spreads, too. The downside is that it's only available through October, so make sure you get it fast!
Goat Cheese & Caramelized Onion Ravioli
Trader Joe's fresh Goat Cheese & Caramelized Onion Ravioli is one of its many delicious pasta offerings. This grocery item lives amongst various quick-to-make options and can be a saving grace on nights that you want a nutritious meal with limited time to cook. Not to mention, it's a perfect purchase for plant-based customers.
Maple Brown Butter Almonds
Almonds make a great grab-and-go snack, which become even more enjoyable with some added layers of sweetness and crunch. That is exactly what you get with Trader Joe's Maple Brown Butter Almonds. The almonds themselves come from California and are roasted after being sprinkled with sea salt. The maple brown butter flavors come from a light coating that they're tossed in before being packaged.
Rosemary & Sea Salt Potato Chips
Though you may be used to incorporating rosemary into your chicken and vegetable dishes, this herb also makes for a phenomenal flavor of Trader Joe's kettle chips. The slightly piney notes nicely combine with the savory, salty flavors present in the potato chips. If you've grown tired of plain crackers with your cheese board, or are looking for a slightly more elevated chip to combine with crème fraîche, you're in luck.
Cocoa Truffles with Maple Sugar
Trader Joe's have various versions of cocoa truffles, but this 2025 release features delectable maple sugar. In fact, TJ's has offered maple leaf cookies among other popular desserts over the years, and this rendition of its classic truffle brings the same chocolate components together with a hint of comfort and crunch. This product is a great treat to go alongside your afternoon coffee or tea.