9 Vitaminwater Flavors, Ranked Worst To Best

Back in the early 2000s, when Vitaminwater first appeared on the shelves of grocery stores near me, I was enamored — a flavored water that was healthy? I could get my vitamins from a sweet-tasting flavored water endorsed by rapper 50 Cent? Well, that just sounds too good to be true.

And, of course, it was and still is. Vitaminwater does contain some good vitamins and minerals, but it also has a very large amount of added sugar in every bottle, comparable to soda. For example, a standard 12-ounce Coke has about 39 grams of sugar, whereas a 20-ounce Vitaminwater contains about 26 grams. That said, when consumed in moderation, Vitaminwater can be a good alternative to, say, regular soda or other sugary drinks, despite its lack of nutrition. But which flavors are actually good enough to warrant buying one in the first place? I was about to find out. Here are nine Vitaminwater flavors, ranked worst to best.