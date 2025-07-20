13 Gatorade Flavors, Ranked Worst To Best

As a mom of three kids who love sports, there's never a shortage of Gatorade in my house. With added electrolytes, including potassium and sodium, Gatorade can be a helpful way to rehydrate after exercise or when it's hot outside. There is also a good amount of sugar in these drinks, however, so pay attention to how much you're drinking and don't go overboard.

But during the heat of summer, especially when we're outside running around, Gatorade is a go-to drink that tastes good and helps us stay hydrated. Every person in my family has a favorite flavor and way to enjoy it (Gatorade slushies are my go-to), and as a group, we put the lineup of sports drinks to the test to crown a winner.

When browsing the sports drink aisle at the store, I stuck with G flavors and some frost and fierce options. There are also plenty of Gatorade Zero, mashups, and other specialty versions, but for this test, I kept to just the classics.