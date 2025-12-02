The Global Snack Empire That Owns Sour Patch Kids You Probably Aren't Aware Of

It's not uncommon for major brands to own several of your favorite food items. For instance, The Campbell's Company is the proud owner of Prego and Rao's pasta sauces, as well as Goldfish Crackers and several other products gained through its acquisition of Sovos in 2023. The candy aisle also has its own heavy hitters, including the brand behind Sour Patch Kids, one of Chowhound's best-ranked Halloween candies. The sour then sweet candies have had many owners over the years and at the time of writing are owned by Mondelēz International, making them a sister brand to grocery staples like Cadbury chocolate and Halls cough drops. Admittedly, Mondelēz International may not sound like a household name, but many of its brands are kitchen staples.

When Kraft split, Kraft Foods Inc. retained the company's North American grocery footprint, while Mondelēz International took over snacks and confections. Mondelēz owns 42 brands, and chances are, you already have several of them in your pantry. Oreo, for example, came through Kraft's 2000 purchase of Nabisco. That same acquisition also included Chips Ahoy, Honey Maid Graham Crackers, Ritz Crackers, Triscuit, and Wheat Thins. Mondelēz also owns Halls, which was sold to Cadbury in 2002, and BelVita, originally acquired by Kraft in 2007. More recently, Mondelēz acquired Clif Bar in 2022 for $2.9 billion, aiming to grow the energy bar's reach and value.