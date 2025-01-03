Why Fast Food Soda Always Tastes Different

Whether you call it soda or pop, there's no denying that something about fountain drinks makes them taste different from what you get in a can or bottle. And that's because there's a fundamental difference in how they're made.

Manufacturers create bottled and canned sodas with forced carbonation. During the process, they introduce carbon dioxide into the liquid under high pressure, causing it to dissolve into the beverage. When opened, it turns back into a gas, causing the hissing noise and lively bubbles. But between those two actions, a few things can impact the taste. The polymer coating that prevents rust inside canned sodas contributes to a slightly different flavor that some people can detect more than others. Similarly, a chemical used in the manufacture of plastic bottles, acetaldehyde, impacts the flavor of drinks, giving them a faint citrusy taste.

But fountain sodas are mixed to order. When you trigger a soda fountain dispenser, a carbon dioxide tank infuses the water coming into the machine with carbonation. Both the carbonated water and a flavored syrup combine in your cup. The mixture's freshness is one reason fountain soda tastes markedly different. But many other factors also contribute to fast food soda tasting so distinctly unique.