9 Ikea Kitchen Essentials To Snag For $5 Or Less

Ikea is like no other furniture store. The Swedish retailer launched in the 1940s and now has over 50 stores in the U.S., and each visit is an experience. Is Ikea furniture frustrating to put together? Absolutely. Will it survive a move? It's a 50-50 chance. Can you make it through the store in less than an hour? Definitely not. But it offers something consumers are craving: affordability (and really good Swedish meatballs). It's a great place for low-cost or starter furniture, and you'll also find plenty of household items for every room in your home, especially the kitchen.

You'll find an enormous selection of kitchen items at Ikea, everything from cookware and bakeware to pantry storage to basic kitchen utensils and dinnerware, all in the retailer's modern Scandinavian style. We've talked before about the great kitchen decor items at Ikea, but what about the essentials, the items you absolutely need? Whether you're moving out on your own for the first time, starting over, or just want a kitchen refresh, outfitting your kitchen with even just the basics can put a big hole in your wallet. Luckily, Ikea offers tons of kitchen items for $5 or less. Using reviews on the website, and a little bit of personal experience, I set out to find which of these affordable kitchen essentials are absolutely worth the buy.