Try This Budget Small Garden Idea That Lets You Grow Herbs Anywhere You Choose
Cultivating a home garden is a pleasure for many people who enjoy the beauty of plants and their potential uses for culinary creation, as well as their fragrance and friendliness to wildlife. If you're a home cook, you might be especially enamoured by the idea of an herb garden so you can prepare dishes with ultra-fresh ingredients. If you'd like to start an herb garden but are low on space, or have too many plants in your already-established garden, there's a handy and budget-friendly garden idea that will work for you!
Try planting a variety of herbs in moveable, individual containers so you can place them anywhere you'd like. There are an abundance of herbs that grow easily in a container garden. You might plant oregano, thyme, mint, basil, and many more depending on the purpose of your garden. Herbs grow in such a way that small containers allow them to flourish when they are taken care of properly. The most important thing is that your container has adequate drainage built in so the roots of your herbs don't suffer from root rot.
There are numerous containers you can use, including terra cotta pots, wood containers, or even fiberglass. If you like DIY projects, you can even create a whiskey barrel herb garden for a unique yard design.
More ideas for creating an easy herb garden
A wonderful thing about planting herbs in containers is that some of them will flourish indoors. Having fresh herbs available right in your kitchen is a must for home chefs who enjoy being able to quickly add ingredients to a dish. Installing an indoor herb garden in small containers will also brighten your kitchen and make your countertops and shelves pop. Just try to avoid the common mistakes when caring for an indoor herb garden.
Whether you're planting an herb garden indoors or outdoors, it's important that the ambient conditions match your plant's needs. If the herbs will be inside, make sure you check on the amount of sunlight they need and how much you'll have to water them. Likewise, if your herbs will reside in an outdoor container garden, check out the surrounding conditions and match the various areas of your yard with your plants' needs, including the level of shade, wetness, or if they need dry and sunny spots.