Try This Budget Small Garden Idea That Lets You Grow Herbs Anywhere You Choose

Cultivating a home garden is a pleasure for many people who enjoy the beauty of plants and their potential uses for culinary creation, as well as their fragrance and friendliness to wildlife. If you're a home cook, you might be especially enamoured by the idea of an herb garden so you can prepare dishes with ultra-fresh ingredients. If you'd like to start an herb garden but are low on space, or have too many plants in your already-established garden, there's a handy and budget-friendly garden idea that will work for you!

Try planting a variety of herbs in moveable, individual containers so you can place them anywhere you'd like. There are an abundance of herbs that grow easily in a container garden. You might plant oregano, thyme, mint, basil, and many more depending on the purpose of your garden. Herbs grow in such a way that small containers allow them to flourish when they are taken care of properly. The most important thing is that your container has adequate drainage built in so the roots of your herbs don't suffer from root rot.

There are numerous containers you can use, including terra cotta pots, wood containers, or even fiberglass. If you like DIY projects, you can even create a whiskey barrel herb garden for a unique yard design.