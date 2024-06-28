The Spatula Mistake That Makes Scrambled Eggs A Messy Nightmare

Right up there with pancakes and a crispy plate of bacon, scrambled eggs are perhaps the epitome of an American breakfast. While this soft, fluffy protein is a common sight in kitchens and dining rooms worldwide, there are so many different tools and techniques to try during the cooking process, and some are much better than others. While good scrambled eggs are fairly easy to whip up, an amazing plate of eggs is much harder to come by. So, if you want to get there, it's time to start making some changes with how you're cooking your eggs.

For example, one common spatula mistake that makes scrambled eggs a messy nightmare is using metal tools. That's right, it's time we start ditching the forks and aluminum spatulas. The soft, fragile proteins in eggs sticks to these tools, often making for sloppy, uneven scrambles. One of the best kept secrets for making scrambled eggs that all breakfast lovers should know is to always opt for flexible tools when cooking eggs instead. Non-stick or silicone spatulas are the best options. These tools can gently push and fold eggs around a pan without disrupting the cooking process, as liquids slide off of them effortlessly.