10 Meat Food Safety Mistakes To Avoid

For the better part of the last decade, I have worked in food service operations, ranging from college dining halls to historic seafood restaurants, and have picked up a ton of food safety knowledge on the job. I even completed a food safety/person in charge certification course recently that broke down the science and specifics behind all kinds of food safety topics. Perhaps surprisingly (or perhaps not), there are tons of little mistakes people make all the time when cooking with raw meat. While you can sometimes squeak by making a couple of these food prep blunders, minimizing these mistakes will keep your chances of foodborne illness low.

Needless to say, learning all these tips has certainly changed the way I move in the kitchen and has made me quite the nag when I cook with friends. From how we thaw meat to how we clean up after dinner, there are several ways we can reduce the risk of food poisoning and other food-related illness (and improve the quality of the meat we cook!). Read on to find out if you're making any of these food safety mistakes, why it matters, and what to do instead.