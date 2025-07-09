12 Best Kitchen Decor Items You Can Find At Ikea, Based On Customer Reviews

If you're working with a smaller space and are open to a more industrial look, the SKÅDIS pegboard may be the item for you. Available in black, white, and wood finishes, it easily blends into a range of kitchen aesthetics. Its minimalist design pairs with a variety of compatible accessories (pegs, baskets, and bins, all sold separately), allowing you to organize everything from scissors and cooking tools to dry goods and spices. You can even put kitchen plants for some added decoration.

The pegboard's open display style leans into its industrial charm while doubling as functional decor. Drawers can easily become messy, and sometimes even with organizing tools that help declutter them, the best organization is just to have items out on display. Especially built for those who tend to forget about what's been tucked away, the SKÅDIS helps keep essentials visible, accessible, and neatly arranged. Reviewers love that it maintains an organized appearance without sacrificing utility.

Even though the SKÅDIS utilizes a very simple design, reviewers describe it as very stylish and classy. It's a smart, space-saving solution that proves you don't have to choose between form and function. This product is also incredibly versatile. Truly customizable with its variety of pegs and basket attachments, you can hang whatever you need. And thanks to its customizable design and sturdy build, it's able to hold more than you'd expect, making it a reliable go-to for compact kitchens.