12 Best Kitchen Decor Items You Can Find At Ikea, Based On Customer Reviews
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
When it comes to decorating your kitchen, you want pieces that are functional, stylish, and affordable. For these needs, Ikea is the go-to destination. The Swedish furniture brand is known for its simple, clean, well-designed furniture, affordable prices, and deliciously cheap Swedish meatballs. In the kitchen department specifically, it offers a wide selection of kitchen decoration items that are as practical as they are aesthetically pleasing.
With hundreds of products available, it can be very overwhelming to sort through and figure out what kitchen products are best for you. Thankfully, Ikea already offers tools to help streamline the process. Ikea puts together collections of products to help inspire your custom pairings. Called the SEKTION system, these collections are centered around certain aesthetics and can help guide your choices. They also provide custom kitchen planning, either in-store or online, pairing you with a representative to help you pick the best pieces for your space and taste. Still, navigating their vast selection can be a challenge. We did the research and, based on real customer reviews, put together a list of the best kitchen decor pieces you can find at the store.
1. SKÅDIS
If you're working with a smaller space and are open to a more industrial look, the SKÅDIS pegboard may be the item for you. Available in black, white, and wood finishes, it easily blends into a range of kitchen aesthetics. Its minimalist design pairs with a variety of compatible accessories (pegs, baskets, and bins, all sold separately), allowing you to organize everything from scissors and cooking tools to dry goods and spices. You can even put kitchen plants for some added decoration.
The pegboard's open display style leans into its industrial charm while doubling as functional decor. Drawers can easily become messy, and sometimes even with organizing tools that help declutter them, the best organization is just to have items out on display. Especially built for those who tend to forget about what's been tucked away, the SKÅDIS helps keep essentials visible, accessible, and neatly arranged. Reviewers love that it maintains an organized appearance without sacrificing utility.
Even though the SKÅDIS utilizes a very simple design, reviewers describe it as very stylish and classy. It's a smart, space-saving solution that proves you don't have to choose between form and function. This product is also incredibly versatile. Truly customizable with its variety of pegs and basket attachments, you can hang whatever you need. And thanks to its customizable design and sturdy build, it's able to hold more than you'd expect, making it a reliable go-to for compact kitchens.
2. KUNGSFORS
While the SKÅDIS is highly adaptable, if you're looking for wall storage with a more kitchen-specific aesthetic, the KUNGSFORS stainless steel wall rack is worth considering. Inspired by professional restaurant kitchens, this system was designed with utility and durability in mind. Heavy cookware like stainless steel pans and cast irons offer unique benefits in the kitchen but can be tricky to store. The KUNGSFORS is built to handle the load. It channels the strength and practicality of a commercial kitchen, allowing you to hang heavier, restaurant-grade tools with confidence. Reviewers consistently praise its sturdiness, noting that it easily supports even the heaviest pots and pans.
Beyond its impressive function, the KUNGSFORS still carries the core Ikea appeal: easy installation, affordability, and sleek design. The stainless steel finish adds a clean, modern touch that elevates your kitchen's look without breaking the bank. Many users comment on how high-end and professional it appears for the price, making it a functional and stylish upgrade for any home cook.
3. TORNVIKEN
Kitchen islands can be game-changers, especially if you're working with an awkward layout or limited counter space. And with so many ways to functionally decorate your kitchen island, they're also incredibly useful and can add some extra personality to your space. If your kitchen didn't come with one built in, you might assume you're out of luck. Ikea is here to offer a smart, stylish solution.
A bestseller and highly reviewed product, the TORNVIKEN is an insertable kitchen island built to offer you more space to cook and store in your kitchen. It's a freestanding island designed to add both prep space and storage to your kitchen. Medium in size, it features open shelving on one side, perfect for cookbooks, baskets, or dishware, and a raised counter on the other, ideal for pulling up a couple of stools or standing while you prep dinner with friends. It's also available in two colors: gray wood and white wood, so it's versatile enough to complement a range of kitchen aesthetics.
Reviewers love this product for its sturdiness and easy-to-clean surface. Even though it's freestanding, it feels solid and stays in place, so there's no sliding around while you chop. With its clean design and practical features, this island offers both form and function, making it a smart addition to any kitchen.
4. HULTARP
If you're looking for a minimal yet functional kitchen storage solution, the HULTARP rail is a standout choice. Starting at just $6.00 (plus the cost of accessories), this sleek rail system offers an elegant way to store lighter kitchen items without taking up much space. At its core, the HULTARP is a single rod, so it is very minimalistic and also incredibly versatile. With the ability to connect seamlessly to other rods and be customized with a number of accessories, bins, and hooks, it is possible to style this item in an infinite number of ways. It is also available in three colors: nickel-plated, black, and polished brass, so it fits a variety of kitchen aesthetics.
Reviewers love the elegant design of this item and consider it the perfect, functional size. Many highlight its customizability, noting how easy it is to adorn the rail with mugs, utensils, or even measuring cups. Some even use it as a decorative feature, adding personality to their kitchen with a mix of functional tools and stylish touches.
5. VARIERA
One kitchen item you might overlook but could significantly improve your organization is the VARIERA shelf insert. The VARIERA is widely beloved as one of Ikea's best kitchen organization and decoration items. At just $11.99, this shelf insert is an affordable way to add structure to your space. It's sturdy, easy to clean, and stackable, allowing you to double or even triple your usable storage. Reviewers consistently highlight how much space it saves and how durable it feels, especially for the price.
In addition to working as a practical way to get more out of your shelf space, this insert also works great as a small table to decorate nooks in your kitchen. Some reviewers use the VARIERA to display plants or small towels in an aesthetic way. Versatile, functional, and stylish, the VARIERA is a smart addition to any kitchen in need of both order and charm.
6. KUNGSFORS Mesh Bags
If you're looking for a decorative way to store produce that doesn't involve a bowl in the middle of your counter, the KUNGSFORS mesh bags are a charming and practical solution. Priced at just $7.99 for a set of two, these cotton mesh bags are great for both grocery shopping and stylish kitchen storage. Each bag features two sturdy handles, making them easy to carry or hang and perfect for showing off fresh produce like onions, garlic, or citrus. Made from 100% cotton and machine-washable, they're also a sustainable alternative to single-use plastic bags. When paired with a wall rail or organizer (like the HULTARP or KUNGSFORS system), they add a natural, textural element to your kitchen decor.
Reviewers love the look and feel of the fabric and highlight how easy the bags are to clean. Many note that when not in use for produce, they're handy throughout the home, such as for organizing laundry, small household items, or even kids' toys. Simple, versatile, and affordable, the KUNGSFORS mesh bags prove that everyday items can be both useful and beautiful.
7. RISATORP
The RISATORP is a deceptively simple metal basket that, for good reason, has become a surprise bestseller in Ikea's kitchen collection. Made from sturdy metal with a wire design that promotes airflow, it's perfect for keeping produce fresh for longer. Its basket shape includes a convenient handle, making it easy to carry, and it brings a casual, charming feel to any space. Available in pink, green, dark gray, and white, the RISATORP fits a variety of kitchen styles. And, at just $12.99, it's an affordable and stylish solution for storing produce, pantry staples, or kitchen tools right on your counter.
Reviewers love this basket because of its sturdy design, fun colors, and general practicality. Because of the handle basket design, it is perfect for pantry storage (there are many mistakes you can make when trying to optimize pantry space) and can easily be pulled out when something is needed. This product's practicality helps to maximize space but in a visually pleasing way. Some reviewers even put these baskets inside their refrigerators because of their ability to help keep foods fresh and because they just look so cute. The RISATORP is endlessly versatile.
8. BEKVÄM
Essential to every kitchen is a spice rack, and the BEKVÄM is one of Ikea customers' favorite choices. The BEKVÄM spice rack is a simple, wooden spice rack with a single bar that goes across the front, allowing you to still see most of the jars. This open design also allows it to be used for a variety of other kitchen decoration purposes and makes it an incredibly versatile product. Priced at only $6.99, this product is affordable and invites you to even buy multiple of them to put together on a display wall.
Reviewers love the BEKVÄM not only for its affordability and utility but also for its natural wood construction. Some use it to display cookbooks, cutting boards, or even as a sideways towel bar. The wood can also be trimmed to fit smaller spaces, making it a convenient product for renters and DIYers alike. The endless versatility of this product is something that keeps Ikea customers coming back for more. Whether using it on the inside of a cabinet door, on display next to your stove, or lower on your wall to hang some towels, the BEKVÄM is built for everything.
9. SVENSÅS
There are always things to be written down and remembered in the kitchen. From grocery lists and recipes to labeling what's inside a certain closed cabinet you always forget about, having a cute and inviting memo board is a great addition to your kitchen decor. A memo board that's both functional and stylish can make all the difference, and that's where the SVENSÅS comes in. A magnetic blackboard, perfect for marking up with chalk or attaching things you want to remember, the SVENSÅS adds a lot to your kitchen for an affordable price of $13.99.
Ikea reviewers describe this product as very cute and functional. They like the size and the way multiple memo boards can fit together nicely to create a larger display on your kitchen wall. It's often praised as the perfect backdrop for organizing lists, recipes, or even showing off a magnet collection. One thing to note is that mounting hardware for this product is sold separately, which some reviewers found frustrating. However, many users report that picture hangers or Command Strips work just as well, making installation simple and renter-friendly. Functional, charming, and easy to customize, the SVENSÅS is a small but impactful addition to any kitchen.
10. NISSAFORS
No kitchen is complete without some sort of cart. Whether used as a bar cart, a coffee cart, a snack cart, or even a plant cart, one of Ikea's most beloved products, the NISSAFORS, can be the perfect addition to your space. The NISSAFORS is among Ikea's highly reviewed bestsellers — and for good reason. This three-tier cart is cute and designed to be sturdy and able to support any of your cart needs. It also comes in five colors, including three neutrals: beige, black, and white, and then yellow and green, which are surprisingly popular with the NISSAFORS fan base. This cart can roll around easily and smoothly so you can make parts of your kitchen mobile, with whatever you put on it staying safe and secure.
Reviewers use this cart for a variety of purposes and love its endless versatility. It works great for maximizing storage and can be used in typically hard-to-fit spaces because of its rolling capacity. Reviewers mention that it is incredibly sturdy and can hold whatever they want, allowing them to use it as coffee stations or side tables. It is an overall great product and a worthy addition to even a smaller kitchen.
11. PÅLYCKE
While the VARIERA shelf insert helps you maximize space from the bottom up, the PÅLYCKE clip-on basket is a genius solution for maximizing space from the top down. This highly-rated, space-saving basket easily hooks onto most shelves, offering extra storage without the need for tools or installation hassles. At just $8.99, it's an affordable, practical, and visually appealing addition to any kitchen, and it comes in multiple sizes to suit a range of shelf depths and needs.
Reviewers rave about the PÅLYCKE's strength and durability, noting that it holds a surprising amount while staying securely in place. It's especially helpful for organizing smaller items that tend to clutter counters or cabinets, offering a cleaner, more streamlined look. Whether you use it in your kitchen, pantry, or even other rooms of the house, this clip-on basket is a simple way to free up space and enhance your home's overall organization. Sometimes the best kitchen decor is just a mess-free counter, as not decluttering your kitchen can really put a damper on a space. The PÅLYCKE helps you get there.
12. NEREBY
For all of your wall organizers, you need a cute little bag to actually store your things. The NEREBY is the perfect kitchen decoration item for that task. A small, cute canvas bag, this product attaches easily to organizers, the sides of carts, or onto hooks, so you can hold any tools or smaller kitchen items you may have. Kitchens usually have larger organization areas, like drawers or utensil cups, and often the smaller items are forgotten about. The NEREBY helps to take care of those details.
Reviewers love the NEREBY because of its cute, earthy, industrial design. It is strong and functional, and its small size is unique compared to many other kitchen organization decorations. Additionally, because it is cloth, customers appreciate that it is easy to clean. At only $4.00 per pouch, it truly embodies Ikea's functional and affordable brand.
Methodology
With so many different Ikea decoration products available, all boasting different features and strengths, it can be overwhelming to evaluate all the options when putting together your kitchen. Ikea has a wide variety of kitchen products, and we aimed to choose products that represented many of their categories, including kitchen organization, kitchen islands and carts, and shelving. Whether you're seeking to put together your kitchen from scratch or supplement what you have with organizational products, we aimed to identify and represent products that appeal to various consumers' kitchen decoration preferences.
In compiling this list, we relied heavily on product rankings and Ikea's verified customer reviews. Reviews were read closely to identify specific features customers liked or didn't like, as well as to understand these evaluations in the context of how each customer used the kitchen decoration item they purchased. Ultimately, this list provides a set of quality and diverse options so you can choose some that best fit your kitchen decoration needs.