'Disney Theme Park Level Crowds:' What Costco's Busiest US Store Is Like, According To Reddit

Costco fandom is nothing short of a global phenomenon. Every day, throughout hundreds of U.S. warehouses (and hundreds more abroad), customers brave crowded parking lots and long checkout lines to score impressive deals on bulk groceries and home goods. Still, some locations have a reputation for getting particularly packed. Whether you view massive crowds as a hallmark of the best Costco locations in the country or the absolute worst ones depends on your perspective, but however you see it, one warehouse store in Honolulu, Hawaii — best known as the Iwilei Costco — takes the crowded cake.

Despite being one of five Costco locations on the island of O'ahu, the Iwilei Costco has long been known as the busiest Costco location in the world. In 2007, the Seattle Times reported that the Iwilei Costco location made $300 million in annual sales, more than double the company's $129 million average. Given how inflation has affected grocery prices in recent years, one can only imagine that number has since skyrocketed even higher.

According to customers on Reddit, shopping at the Iwilei Costco lives up to its reputation. "It's like a combo of The Thunderdome and Fight Club," wrote one commenter on a post in r/Hawaii. Another commenter compared the lines to "Disney theme park level" and warned that "parking is an event." Some commenters indicated that the chaos could be avoided by going at less peak times or making a game plan before entering, but others said they prefer to skip it altogether and visit a different O'ahu branch.