The 8 Absolute Worst Costco Locations In The US, According To Shoppers

Some Costco locations are in areas that just aren't planned well. That's the case with the warehouse in Christiana, Delaware, southwest of Wilmington. The Costco is across the street from the Christiana Mall and just north of a shopping center with a Trader Joe's. Just about everyone trying to get to Costco, Target, Trader Joe's, Michaels, and a bunch of other stores ends up on the same road. Mall-goers are a little luckier in that they can escape the traffic and enter the mall from several points around the parking lot. But Costco has only two entrances, one of which is a side entrance on the same road as the main entrance, and it still faces traffic issues. If you want to go to that Costco, then you have no choice but to go through the same intersection that leads to other popular shopping spots.

One person wrote that the traffic was so horrendous in that area that, when they drove from Target to Costco — a whopping half mile at most — it took them 30 minutes. Another person said it took 10 minutes to get in and out of the lot when they decided to check out the location, and yet another said they once considered driving over the grass to bypass the mess on the road. Forget about the lot itself or the crowds inside. What sticks out in people's minds about this Costco is the terrible entrance/exit.