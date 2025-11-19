The 7 Hands-Down Best Costco Locations In The US, According To Shoppers

Because Costco is such a large chain, you might expect every warehouse to carry identical products. In reality, though, there's far more variety than many shoppers realize. Locations across the country and around the world stock unique regional favorites alongside the classic Costco essentials fans know and love.

One location that comes up time and time again as a Costco fan favorite is the one in Kahului, HI. Frequent visitors to the island often joke that after landing and picking up their rental car, their very first stop is this Costco. Whether you're a local or a tourist just passing through, shoppers agree this warehouse has a special charm. Many highlight the fun, laid-back atmosphere, including the chickens that famously roam around the outdoor food court. Much like bumping into neighbors at your hometown grocery store, you're bound to see fellow plane-mates shopping the aisles here.

What truly sets the Kahului Costco apart, though, is its exceptional selection of regional foods and island-specific finds. From fresh sushi and poke to guava pies, beach gear, and other Hawaiian essentials, this warehouse feels like a destination in itself.