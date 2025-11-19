The 7 Hands-Down Best Costco Locations In The US, According To Shoppers
Often described as the Disneyland of grocery stores, Costco has earned its place as a cornerstone of the American shopping experience. With its unbeatable deals, a cult-favorite food court, and, of course, an abundance of limitless free samples, Costco truly offers a retail experience like no other.
As of November 2025, Costco had 634 locations in the United States. If you've been to multiple Costcos, though, you know that not all warehouses are created equal. Some stand out for their expansive or region-specific product selections, exceptional in-store experience, or unique warehouse features that draw shoppers from miles away. Whether you're a devoted Costco loyalist looking to explore a fun, new location or simply looking to shake up your weekly shopping routine, we rounded up the 7 hands-down best Costco locations in the US, according to shoppers.
1. Kahului, Hawaii
Because Costco is such a large chain, you might expect every warehouse to carry identical products. In reality, though, there's far more variety than many shoppers realize. Locations across the country and around the world stock unique regional favorites alongside the classic Costco essentials fans know and love.
One location that comes up time and time again as a Costco fan favorite is the one in Kahului, HI. Frequent visitors to the island often joke that after landing and picking up their rental car, their very first stop is this Costco. Whether you're a local or a tourist just passing through, shoppers agree this warehouse has a special charm. Many highlight the fun, laid-back atmosphere, including the chickens that famously roam around the outdoor food court. Much like bumping into neighbors at your hometown grocery store, you're bound to see fellow plane-mates shopping the aisles here.
What truly sets the Kahului Costco apart, though, is its exceptional selection of regional foods and island-specific finds. From fresh sushi and poke to guava pies, beach gear, and other Hawaiian essentials, this warehouse feels like a destination in itself.
2. Newark, California
When most people picture a classic Costco, they imagine a sprawling warehouse surrounded by an open parking lot, but the Newport Mall Costco flips this expectation on its head. Located beside the NewPark Mall in Newark, California, this warehouse sits steps away from an AMC theater and a 24 Hour Fitness, perfect if you want to pair your Costco run with a movie or a workout.
One of the biggest perks of this location is its parking. Costco parking lots are notoriously hectic, but the Newport Mall Costco offers a spacious, covered garage that makes the experience far less stressful. The site also features a large number of gas pumps to keep up with the high demand for Costco's famously affordable fuel.
Inside, the Newport Mall Costco also impresses with a standout selection of in-demand products. Shoppers rave about the deals on luxury handbags, and many locals use this location as a go-to spot for Asian pantry staples (these are some of our favorite Costco Asian essentials). Whether you're hunting for something special or stocking up on everyday essentials, this Costco delivers and is one of the best in the country.
3. Salt Lake City, Utah
If your idea of the perfect Costco is one that stocks absolutely everything you could ever need, the Salt Lake City Costco might be the one. Known as one of the largest Costco locations in the world, this massive warehouse has been described by visitors as carrying "literally everything." This Costco carries so much merchandise that it is two stories high.
Despite its size, shoppers say the Salt Lake City location is surprisingly easy to navigate. Visitors say the Salt Lake City location is remarkably well designed for its size, with wide aisles, efficient layouts, and a checkout process that moves far faster than you'd expect for such a busy warehouse. Add in an expansive clothing section and a product selection that rivals any Costco in the country, and it's no wonder both locals and traveling Costco fans consider it a destination worth stopping for.
4. San Francisco, California
A standout mention for unique Costco product finds is the San Francisco Bay Area Costco. While Costco is best known for value and bulk basics, this location is a treasure trove for shoppers seeking higher-end or hard-to-find items. From fresh Dungeness crab to specialty gourmet products that rarely appear in other warehouses, this Costco has a reputation for surprising even its local shoppers.
In fact, many shoppers have dubbed the San Francisco Costco the "most bougie Costco location" in the country, and with good reason. Locals report spotting designer clothing alongside premium, top-shelf spirits you wouldn't expect to see in a big-box store. One visitor even recalled finding an aged Scotch priced at a staggering $26,000 during Lunar New Year, a testament to how far this location leans into luxury offerings. Whether you're hunting for everyday deals or hoping to score a splurge-worthy specialty item, the San Francisco Costco delivers a shopping experience that feels a little more elevated than most.
5. West Colorado Springs, Colorado
For a seemingly ordinary warehouse, the Colorado Springs Costco comes up again and again as a national favorite. Locals appreciate its generous size, especially for the region, and note that the store consistently stocks some of Costco's newest and most in-demand items. Despite being one of the older warehouses, visitors say it feels remarkably clean, modern, and well-maintained, a sign of how much care goes into running this location.
What really sets the Colorado Springs Costco apart, however, is its lineup of convenient features you won't typically find at other warehouses. Shoppers love the full appliance section, which makes it easy to browse major home upgrades while still scoring classic Costco pricing. And beyond the standard discounted gas station, this location also offers free, self-serve tire inflation stations, turning it into a true one-stop shop for errands, essentials, and everything in between.
6. Gypsum, Colorado
There's nothing better than a relaxed Costco run, and at the Costco in Gypsum, CO, that's the norm every single shopping trip. Tucked seemingly in the middle of nowhere, this warehouse has become an unexpected fan favorite. Even on its busiest days, visitors say it feels calm compared to any major-city Costco, making the shopping experience refreshingly low-stress. Locals also note that the markdowns here are often better than those in more crowded urban locations. Plus, as a bonus, when you roll your cart out to the parking lot, you're greeted with a stunning view of the surrounding mountains.
While its placement may seem unusual at first, the Gypsum Costco is actually perfectly positioned to serve several small mountain towns nearby. If you're planning a ski vacation, a cabin getaway, or a scenic road trip through the gorgeous Colorado mountains, this warehouse makes for an ideal first stop to stock up on essentials.
7. Coralville, Iowa
Another surprising fan-favorite Costco is located in Coralville, IA. A typical Costco trip usually means leaving with a cart piled high, and in the dead of winter, the last thing anyone wants is to haul all that through freezing temperatures and snow. This is where Coralville, IA's Costco really stands out.
The celebrated feature of this location is its fully covered garage parking. It's not just convenient; in the midwestern winters, it's essential. Shoppers rave about how much easier (and warmer) it makes the entire Costco experience, from unloading groceries to navigating the store. While the interior of this Costco matches most other standard Costco locations, the added convenience of a warm store-to-cart experience makes the entire trip better. Many visitors even call Coralville one of the "most unique" Costco locations, specifically because the garage dramatically elevates the comfort and practicality of a routine Costco run.
Methodology
With so many Costco locations across the country, it's easy to assume they are all the same. However, differences between stores can be subtle, making it tricky to determine which ones are worth visiting. In compiling this list of the best Costco locations in the US, we considered several key factors, starting with the shopping experience. There are tips on how to navigate Costco so you can avoid large crowds or get through checkout quickly. Ideally, though, the best Costcos would be in a store that is either not too busy or comfortably accommodates large crowds, with wide aisles, fast checkouts, and a clean environment. From there, we evaluated distinguishing features, such as parking garages or convenient locations, that set certain Costcos apart. Finally, we considered the store's selection. In a perfect world, each Costco should offer everything you need, plus some unique regional favorites. These factors were carefully balanced to determine which locations truly stand out.
To gather this information, we relied on both first-hand visits and testimonials from forums like Reddit, cross-checking details with Costco's website to ensure accuracy. The result is a list of Costco locations that offer the best combination of convenience, selection, and overall shopping experience.