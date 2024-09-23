Ben And Jerry's Has More Flavors Of Ice Cream Than You'd Think

If you're accustomed to grabbing a pint of ice cream from your corner store or local grocer's freezer, you may be overwhelmed by the options. It's possible to be facing dozens of brands, and even more flavors. But if you're a loyal Ben & Jerry's fan, you're at least able to narrow down the decision a bit.

That said, this famous frozen dessert company has been cranking out variations since 1978 when they converted a gas station into a scoop shop in Burlington, Vermont. In that time, they've relentlessly innovated their lineup, from classic vanilla to options that have an abundance of chunks and swirls, feature multiple flavors in a mash-up, and even cores made from brownie batter, cheesecake, or caramel (which the company credits to one of their Flavor Gurus). There's even one that gets its pretty color from algae.

Given the dizzying amount of releases over the years, it's hard to know exactly how many flavors Ben & Jerry's offers at any one time — particularly as you may only find a fraction of them on the shelf in your market (some are scoop shop exclusives, while others may be market-specific). But the answer may be beyond your wildest frozen dessert dreams, at a whopping 98 flavors.

