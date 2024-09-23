Ben And Jerry's Has More Flavors Of Ice Cream Than You'd Think
If you're accustomed to grabbing a pint of ice cream from your corner store or local grocer's freezer, you may be overwhelmed by the options. It's possible to be facing dozens of brands, and even more flavors. But if you're a loyal Ben & Jerry's fan, you're at least able to narrow down the decision a bit.
That said, this famous frozen dessert company has been cranking out variations since 1978 when they converted a gas station into a scoop shop in Burlington, Vermont. In that time, they've relentlessly innovated their lineup, from classic vanilla to options that have an abundance of chunks and swirls, feature multiple flavors in a mash-up, and even cores made from brownie batter, cheesecake, or caramel (which the company credits to one of their Flavor Gurus). There's even one that gets its pretty color from algae.
Given the dizzying amount of releases over the years, it's hard to know exactly how many flavors Ben & Jerry's offers at any one time — particularly as you may only find a fraction of them on the shelf in your market (some are scoop shop exclusives, while others may be market-specific). But the answer may be beyond your wildest frozen dessert dreams, at a whopping 98 flavors.
The full spectrum of flavors
You may hear that number and wonder, how is that even possible? Well, consider that Ben & Jerry's isn't just a U.S.-based company. As a part of the multinational conglomerate Unilever, this brand has a presence in 38 countries. Of their many offerings, only six can be found in all markets, including Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough — which takes the cake as the most popular worldwide.
The brand has also developed different lines over the years, including a selection of non-dairy options which were introduced in 2016, and some newer additions that feature extra-large toppings. Occasionally, the values-driven brand has also used its ice cream creations to help further its message, like a recent coconut-flavored pint inspired by Vice President Kamala Harris.
Of course, when you're as creatively productive for as long as Ben & Jerry's has been, there are bound to be a few flavor bow-outs and retirements (some of which fans believe deserve a second chance). That's why, if you visit the Burlington production facility, you can take a field trip out back to the "Flavor Graveyard." There, visitors will find actual tombstones for the tasty creations that have come and gone. And while many superfans lament the loss of certain flavors, with nearly 100 variants out there in the world, there are still plenty of scoops to go around.