6 Mistakes Everyone Makes With Seafood Boils, According To Experts

Speaking of chewy shellfish, getting the timing right in a seafood boil can be tricky, and shrimp cooking mistakes in particular are easy to make. Shrimp is the last thing you add to a boil because they only cook for a couple of minutes. Chef Nelson German, owner of alaMar Dominican Kitchen, warns cooks to pay attention to the size of the shrimp. "People stick to a set time from a recipe, but smaller shrimp cook much faster," he says. "Once shrimp curl tightly into a 'C' shape, you've already gone too far. As soon as the color changes, get ready to pull them — they'll keep cooking after." Chef Devin Sansone of Abbracci reiterates pulling the shrimp before you think it's time. "You can almost kill the boil and let the shrimp poach in there right before you dump everything out," he says.

Chef Bryan Caswell at Latuli emphasizes the importance of carryover cooking for all seafood in your boil to ensure nothing is overdone. "Seafood has a very narrow window where it's just right, and people tend to miss it," he says. "You actually want to pull the seafood when it's about halfway done and let it finish cooking off the heat in a cooler with carryover." In addition to shrimp, Chef Caswell mentions that crab is also prone to overcooking.

If you want a seafood boil that wins every time, make sure to start with high-quality seafood. The right ingredients make all the difference.