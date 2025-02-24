What Does It Mean To Bring Water To A Rolling Boil?

Last night, as I began to heat water for linguini to accompany a spicy lemon garlic butter shrimp, I really took a moment to watch the pot. So it never boiled. Jokes aside, it did seem to take forever. And while I waited, I paid close attention to the water's ascending levels of animation. Straight from the tap, it was still, set to high on a gas burner. A few minutes later, little bubbles like you'd see in a flattening flute of Champagne began drunkenly tumbling upward. At 185 degrees Fahrenheit, around the same temperature as, say, a cup of tea, air was just beginning to escape, creating a simmer. Those tiny bubbles turned into bigger bubbles, like a snorkeler might produce, a stage sometimes called a rapid simmer (about 205 degrees Fahrenheit). A full boil followed, with the classic cartoon cadence caused when the water reaches 212 degrees Fahrenheit. A full boil is also known as the "rolling boil" that factors into so many recipes, with the rapid agitation of the water caused by the consistent high temperature that forces out more and more air.

Like, say, a pan sauce reduction, you'll know a rolling boil when you see it. What were once distinct vapor spheres now seem to move in symphony, a tumbling churn like you might imagine in a witch's roiling brew. You can also just check the temperature. This higher heat is best for holding that temperature as ingredients are introduced.