Why Diving Into Your Seafood Boil As Soon As It's Cooked Means Missing Out On Big Flavor

Soaking seafood in cooking liquid takes time, which not a lot of people have. To get a boil out fast without sacrificing flavors, Darren Chabert has a suggestion. "Instead of relying on the liquid bath alone, a finishing sauce acts as a flavor booster that is added right before serving," he said. This sauce could include anything from garlic butter to any kind of aioli.

You can also guarantee a seafood boil that wins every time (before you even begin cooking) by making sure all the ingredients are fresh. Aside from being the safest way to consume seafood, you're also assured that the taste and texture are at their fullest potential.

Another way to ensure your boil is at its best is to avoid the one mistake you're making when cooking a seafood boil — just using water. This might be an obvious no-no for some chefs, but beginners might be missing this crucial step. For the best results, it's best to cook your boil in a perfectly seasoned broth to really let the flavors cling to the seafood. Adding warm spices like paprika, cumin, and allspice will do the trick, along with fiery additions like crushed red pepper and cayenne to give the broth a more bodied flavor. Aromatic herbs like thyme and rosemary are also important to creating a classic seafood boil finish. What you use is up to you.