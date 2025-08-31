The Mistake You're Making When Cooking A Seafood Boil

Seafood boils have always had a way of bringing people together. Popular in coastal regions and with multiple cultural influences, including Native American, African American, and Cajun roots, seafood boils continue to be a fun, communal way to feed a large group of people at a celebration or casual get-together. These tasty one-pot meals typically consist of seafood, vegetables, and sausage that are boiled together in a broth with Cajun spices, then traditionally dumped on a cloth- or newspaper-covered table for family and friends to enjoy, utensil-free (yes, it's a messy experience). While it might be tempting to add everything to the boil at one time, this is an easy-to-make mistake that's ruining your seafood boil.

Darren Chabert, the chef de cuisine at Saint John (@saintjohnnola on Instagram), a haute Creole restaurant in New Orleans, spoke exclusively with Chowhound to address the best way to cook your seafood boil ingredients. According to the head chef, "one of the most frequent mistakes is throwing all the ingredients into the pot at once. Different ingredients have varied cooking times, and adding them simultaneously leads to undercooked potatoes and tough, rubbery seafood." Indeed, seafood boils include a large number of ingredients, such as crawfish, jumbo shrimp, crab legs, lobster tails, mussels, clams, corn on the cob, baby red and Yukon Gold potatoes, and andouille sausage. As Chabert points out, it's important to follow a specific order for cooking your various ingredients to guarantee a seafood boil that wins every time.