Frozen Dinner Rolls Are The Secret To The Best Pretzel Dogs

Creating these pretzel dogs is so uncomplicated (and fun) that the most time-consuming part is the defrost time for the dough. These frozen dinner roll dough balls might need a couple of hours to thaw, so be sure to plan accordingly. Once they've thawed and had time to rise, begin by rolling out each ball of dough into rope-like logs that are about as thick as a pen. Then wrap each dough rope around an entire hot dog from top to bottom until it's fully covered with just the ends of the hot dog sticking out.

Pop these dough-wrapped franks into a pot of boiling water mixed with baking soda (be sure to try the easy baking soda hack for bakery-worthy pretzels), leaving them submerged for about half a minute until the dough has expanded. When they're out of the water, drained, and cool enough to work with, you can stick a wooden skewer through the bottom of the hot dog if you want to hold it the same way you would a corn dog. Then place these hot dogs on a baking sheet, and brush them with an egg wash that'll help create a more appealing color. Sprinkle salt on top of each pretzel roll to taste. From there, follow the baking directions on your packaged rolls, leaving them in the oven until they've got that beautiful golden-brown shine pretzels always have. Feel free to serve with a condiment of your choice. Enjoy!